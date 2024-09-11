Man caught on antisemitic rant, urinating on front door of NY Jewish family's home

Nassau County Police in New York State shared a video of an unidentified man urinating on the porch of a Jewish family and then yelling antisemitic slurs, according to the video posted by CBS on Tuesday.

The family's surveillance camera picked up the incident at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at their house in Plainview. In the video, the man can be seen exposing himself and then urinating on the front porch, door, and camera before shouting antisemitic words, which are censored in the video.

The family took the video to the police immediately, according to local state news sites.

"The reason we released that video is because we don't know who he is," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. "We are going to let the world know who he is, and somebody can come forward. We will find him, and he will be arrested for the hate crime.

Community 'horrified'

"There has been a lot of antisemitism in this world, especially now. And we want to make sure we put it to bed, and this doesn't happen again," Ryder said.

Police officers said that they believed the suspect was between 18 and 20 years old.

According to CBS, the family's neighbor, Ria Franceson, said she was "horrified" and said she hoped the man would be caught and would receive help "because it is very sad."