New York’s Jewish community confronts rising antisemitism amid concerns over identity - editorial

As antisemitism rises across New York City, Jewish communities face a painful dilemma: Should they avoid visiting one of the world’s most iconic cities for their safety, or should they remain visible and outspoken, sending a message of resilience in the face of growing hatred?

The recent spike in antisemitic incidents in New York has led several Jewish organizations to issue warnings. Yigal Brand, CEO of the World Betar Movement, urged Jews to think carefully about visiting the city. “The situation is dire, and we call on the authorities in New York to free the hands of the police and allow them to act with decisiveness against the criminals and put them on trial,” he said, adding that the World Betar Movement will continue to protect the Jewish community in New York and the broader US.

In August, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) reported 19 antisemitic incidents – an increase from 12 recorded in the same month last year. The broader picture is even more concerning: In June, 45 antisemitic incidents were reported, with 30 incidents occurring in July. This year alone, 44% of hate crimes in New York targeted Jews, making them the most victimized religious group.

From Israel, we feel for American Jews. No one should have to choose between hiding their Jewish identity and protecting their safety. The freedom to walk the streets with pride, whether wearing a yarmulke or a Star of David, should be a right guaranteed to every Jew, wherever they may live. Yet the reality in New York suggests that this freedom is under threat.

Since Hamas’s invasion of Israel on October 7, antisemitism has surged worldwide, including in the US. “Jews were targeted in 57% of all hate crimes reported to the NYPD last month,” according to a July 2024 report. Even more troubling is the volatility in these numbers, with Jewish advocacy groups noting that the increase in anti-Israel protests may have played a role in the fluctuating figures. A person holds a Hamas banner as anti-Israel demonstrators demand a ceasefire and the end of Israeli strikes on Gaza, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in New York City, New York, US, September 2, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/David Dee Delgado)

While New York has long prided itself on its diversity and tolerance, the city’s Jewish community has found itself increasingly vulnerable. “The persistence and increase in anti-Jewish incidents have prompted targeted interventions by federal, state, and local governments,” a New York State Comptroller report noted.

Safety vs. solidarity

Israelis know this struggle all too well. For decades, Jews in Europe have been dealing with growing violence and antisemitism. In a survey conducted by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) published earlier this month, 81% of Israelis expressed concern about the rise in global antisemitism, with 80% of respondents reporting that they do not feel safe when traveling abroad.

Faced with such data, Jewish organizations in the US and Israel are rightfully grappling with how best to protect their communities. This is not a simple choice between safety and solidarity. For many, avoiding New York sends a message that Jews are retreating in the face of hatred, something that could encourage antisemites. On the other hand, continuing to live and work in a city where attacks on Jews are rising puts lives at risk.

As Jews, we’ve faced this dilemma many times before, in almost every diaspora community. From Europe to the Middle East to Latin America, Jewish communities have had to decide when to stay and when to leave as antisemitism swells. In New York, the modern center of Jewish life outside Israel, this choice is especially heartbreaking.

And yet, whatever decision New York’s Jews make, they should know that the rest of the Jewish world stands with them in solidarity. Whether choosing to stay and fight or to leave for the sake of safety, the Jewish community globally will respect and support their decision. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Jewish identity must not be erased by fear. However, as history has shown, preserving Jewish identity sometimes requires difficult, deeply personal decisions. The situation in New York highlights that. Whether to stay and continue to assert a Jewish presence in one of the most visible and influential cities in the world, or to avoid it for personal safety, is a question that has yet to be answered.

The message to our American Jewish brethren is clear: Stay safe, and know that we in Israel stand with you, whatever decisions you make.