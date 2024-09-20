Jewish federations push US leaders to transfer National Museum of American Jews

Congressional leaders were called to support the transfer of the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, in a Thursday letter sent by the The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA).

The letter was sent to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and Minority Whip Katherine Clark. It emphasized the importance of preserving and sharing the contributions of Jewish Americans throughout US history.

The proposed bill would allow the museum to relocate to Washington, DC, where it could become part of the Smithsonian Institution.

The Weitzman Museum was established in 1976 and has been maintained primarily through generous charitable support, JFNA explained.

However, with the rise of antisemitism across the US in recent years, JFNA leaders stressed in the letter that the need for the transfer of the museum has become more urgent. Sign at the Weizman National Museum of American Jewish History photographed June 11th, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

“It’s critical, given the antisemitism crisis across our country, that we have a place to shine the light brightly on the contributions made by Jews in United States society throughout history. The Smithsonian is the perfect place to make that happen,” said Karen Paikin Barall, Jewish Federations’ vice president of government relations.

To emphasize the relevance of transferring the museum to the Smithsonian, the letter also highlighted the Smithsonian Institution’s commitment to educating the public about the contributions of diverse communities.

'The American Jewish community merits a Smithsonian museum'

It provided examples of how the Smithsonian has invested in the education of diverse communities, such as the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Museum of the American Indian, and the National Museum of the American Latino.

“The story of the American Jewish community similarly merits a Smithsonian museum,” the letter stated.

Additionally, JFNA referenced the US National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, issued by the White House in May, which called for increased public education about antisemitism and Jewish American heritage.

“To educate the public about both antisemitism and Jewish American heritage, we need programming in museums, libraries, and arts and cultural institutions,” the letter said, quoting the White House strategy.