Johannesburg to rename street after PLFP terrorist Leila Khaled

The City of Johannesburg has proposed renaming one of its streets after the Palestinian terrorist Leila Khaled, according to South African media this week.

The city's municipality has suggested changing the name of Sandton Drive, which is the location of the US Consulate, to the "Leila Khaled Drive." Leila Khaled, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) was the first woman to attempt an aircraft hijacking in 1969.

Khaled, 79, rose to prominence following her successful hijacking of one plane in 1969 and her failed hijacking of a second plane in 1970.

The decision to rename is open for public comment until 18 October. According to South Africa's IOL, the city manager, Floyd Brink, said the proposal to rename was in step with the city’s policy, “Naming of Streets and Other Public Places”. PLO hijacker Leila Khaled gestures during an interview with Reuters at her home in Amman April 11. (credit: REUTERS/ALI JAREKJI)

However, the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) said they strongly opposed the move, saying it blatantly disregarded Johannesburg's 2017 policy on naming streets and public places, which focuses on names with either local significance, or which fosters unity.

"To venerate violence and honor such an individual is an affront to peace-loving South Africans, including the Jewish community in Johannesburg," SAZF said.

'Tone deaf'

SAZF spokesperson Rolene Marks stated that the change appeared deliberately provocative towards the US Consulate on the road, "potentially discouraging American investment in Johannesburg."

Marks added that it was concerning, as the US designates the PFLP as a terrorist organization.

As reported by IOL, political party ActionSA Gauteng's chairperson, Funzi Ngobeni, said it planned to lobby against the proposal: “diverting our attention and very scarce resources to changing a street name is a demonstration of a tone-deaf administration.”

Aside from ActionSA, the Democratic Alliance party also argued that Khaled’s terrorist involvement made her an inappropriate figure to honor.