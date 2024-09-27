WJC president meets with UK FM to discuss antisemitism, tensions in Middle East

The President of the World Jewish Congress (WJC), Ronald S. Lauder, convened with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy at the United Nations to discuss the recent escalation in the Middle East amid the growing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah and the rise in antisemitism worldwide on Thursday, the organization said.

During the meeting, Lauder also addressed the concerns over the UK's suspension of 30 arms licenses to Israel.

Following the meeting, Lauder issued a statement thanking Lammy “for his time, his leadership, and his unwavering commitment to protecting the Jewish community in the United Kingdom amid rising threats.

"His continued efforts to highlight the plight of the hostages taken by Hamas, as well as his ongoing coordination with the Board of Deputies of British Jews, reflect his dedication to our shared cause," Lauder continued.

“While recent decisions regarding arms licenses are a point of concern, it’s essential to remember that Israel remains the UK’s friend and ally," Lauder noted, emphasizing Israel must be supported in its fight against terror. The United Nations. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Addressing antisemitism

Among other figures, Lauder also met with Chile's Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren and Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini at the United Nations to discuss the countries' Jewish communities.

Meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel at an event, which was also attended by families of hostages, Lauder said, “This is no ordinary moment for the Jewish people, adding that "Israel remains under threat by Iranian proxies," with "More than 100 innocent civilians remain in Hamas captivity."