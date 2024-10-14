Ultra-Orthodox US Jews intend to vote Trump, survey finds - exclusive

The majority of both ultra- and Modern Orthodox Jews in the US plan to vote for Donald Trump according to new research carried out by Nishma Research in partnership with UCLA, provided exclusively to the Jerusalem Post on Monday.

"The survey indicates a clear trend of both Orthodox groups in the US voting for Trump," said political scientist Dr. Asher Suzin to the Post.

"Overall, American Orthodoxy clearly leans in Trump's direction, while in other polls it can be seen that non-Orthodox Jews clearly lean towards Harris."

According to the data, the ultra-Orthodox groups leaned strongly towards voting for the Republican Donald Trump, over Democrat Candidate Kamala Harris.

68% said they would definitely be voting for Trump, and 15% probably. Among the same ultra-Orthodox community, only 5% said they would definitely vote for Kamala Harris. US VICE PRESIDENT and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, vice-presidential nominee, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, attend a campaign rally in Milwaukee. (credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)

On the other hand, 36% of Modern Orthodox Americans said they would definitely vote for Harris, over 27% for Trump.

Combined, 77% of Orthodox Jews said they intended to vote for Trump.

The researchers noted that, interestingly, the vote predictions were identical to what they would have been with a Trump-Biden election.

Among Modern Orthodox Jews, younger women (under 50) showed the strongest support for Kamala Harris.

In terms of education levels, and its influence on voting intention, those with less secular education (more in the ultra-Orthodox community) had greater levels of support for Trump. Those with post-BA levels of education had higher support for Harris.

"It can be clearly seen that the level of modernity of American Orthodoxy directly influences the intention to vote for Democrats or Republicans," Suzin added.

Regarding which issues are more important to their vote, Israel and antisemitism were the biggest drivers in both the Modern and ultra-Orthodox respondents. THE HARRIS campaign needs to shore up Jewish support in swing states or face losing the election. Likewise, one path for a Trump victory would be to chip away at Jewish support for the Democrats in these critical states. (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Nathan Howard/Reuters)

75% of Modern Orthodox said Israel was a key issue in deciding their vote, and 63% said antisemitism.

In the ultra-Orthodox community, 68% said Israel, and 67% antisemitism.

After that, key drivers were the economy, health care, crime, and the state of democracy.

To note, among those who checked “Israel” as one of their four most important issues, 47% of Modern Orthodox and 46% of Haredi said it is “the single most important issue in their decision on whom to vote for.”

Jewish issues and the local vote

On a more microcosmic scale, researchers also explored the differences in the two groups' relationship to local or state voting.

They reported that the ultra-Orthodox were more "tuned in" to local election issues than the Modern Orthodox, with the former reporting more concern with every issue on the list than the latter.

For example, when asked how important "issues relating to the Jewish community" were to the local voting choices, 89% of ultra-Orthodox respondents said it was (as to 76% of Modern).

Similarly, 69% of Haredim said that the candidates' ability to provide for the Jewish community was important to their vote, as to 41% of Modern.

Views on Israel and Zionism

The researchers also explored both communities' connection to Israel, finding that both groups expressed strong ties to Israel.

85% of the Modern Orthodox reported feeling emotionally connected to Israel, and 13% somewhat connected, making a total of 98% connection.

Among Haredim, 72% felt strongly connected to Israel, and 16% somewhat, meaning a total of 88% felt connected.

The majority of participants in both groups also said that their connection to Israel had become stronger in recent months.

However, the two groups differed slightly over their views on Zionism.

The majority of Modern Orthodox respondents reported being Zionist (94%) whereas only 47% of Haredim reported being Zionist.

While only 1% of Modern Orthodox respondents said they were "strongly anti-Zionist," 17% of Haredim said they were. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the United Nations General Assembly last month. The US must head the coalition of the ‘blessing’ and destroy the ‘curse’ that the Iranians are trying to bring to the Middle East and the world, the writer urges. (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Perhaps even more striking was that both groups reported an increased approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's job performance since February.

40% of Modern Orthodox approved of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s job performance, up from a 25% approval rate in February, and 63% of Haredim approved, up from 49% in February.

The survey was conducted on a total of 1296 ultra-Orthodox Americans and modern Orthodox Americans, to ascertain their voting positions ahead of the upcoming US elections. The Modern Orthodox (MO) sector constitutes a third of the US Orthodox population, and the ultra-Orthodox, two-thirds.

The gender split of respondents was 55% male to 44% female among Modern Orthodox, and 66% male to 33% female among ultra-Orthodox.

Average respondent age for Modern Orthodox was 54, and for Haredi, 42.