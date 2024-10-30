Israeli consulate in New York holds memorial event on first anniversary of October 7 attacks

The Israeli Consulate in New York hosted a solemn memorial event Monday evening to mark the first anniversary of the October 7 attacks. Attendees included over 600 Jewish community members, bereaved families, foreign consuls, and notable figures from New York's Israeli-American community.

The gathering underscored both the collective grief and the ongoing struggle of families and the Israeli people in the face of adversity.

Ofir Akunis, Israel's Consul General in New York, addressed the audience with a powerful statement: “What they intended to do on that day was to destroy Israel. They sought to commit genocide,” he said, speaking of Hamas's brutal actions.

“We are fighting our enemies—who are enemies of the entire world—on seven fronts. We will defend our people—from Tehran to Yemen, from Rafah to Beirut.” Akunis further emphasized the enduring strength of Israel and the Jewish people, stating, “If anyone thinks the Jewish people will ever forget or forgive, they are mistaken.”

Mia Schem, a former hostage who recently returned home, shared her harrowing experience: “After 50 days, weak and wounded, I was led into tunnels. Two hours of walking: an armed terrorist in front, an armed terrorist behind. Sixty meters underground. I was put in a cage—no light, no air.”

Israeli consulate Oct 7 memorial in NY

She described how she met five other young women, each bearing their own story of brutal captivity. She concluded by saying, “I stand before you today, no longer a child but a strong woman who will not rest until everyone returns from the depths of hell.”

Call for action against Hamas

Akunis closed his remarks with a call for action, urging the international community to press Hamas for the release of all hostages. “The global community must apply pressure on Hamas to release everyone, and until then, it must support Israel in its fight for justice!” he declared.

Elan Carr, CEO of the Israeli-American Council (IAC), joined families who lost loved ones in the struggle. Avi Harush, father of fallen soldier Reef Harush, shared poignant memories of his son, who was killed in a violent encounter with Hamas in Khan Yunis, Gaza, earlier this year.

“Reef was killed by a single bullet that penetrated very close to his heart,” Avi said. “He wrote, ‘Why do I risk my life? People have done it before and will continue to do it. For that elderly woman who thanks me with tears in her eyes, I am willing to sacrifice my life.’”

Another emotional moment came from Ayelet Samerano, the mother of kidnapped soldier Yonatan Samerano. "A UNRWA social worker kidnapped my son," she alleged, denouncing the organization, saying, "This UN worker kidnapped my son after he was shot by terrorists."

Reflecting on the grim anniversary, she remarked, “We are marking one year since the darkest, most cursed day since the founding of the Jewish state.”

The ceremony, held for the first time in New York on the anniversary of October 7, opened with Rabbi Arthur Schneier of Park East Synagogue leading the Kaddish prayer. A prayer for the hostages and a memorial song performed by singer Yigal Oshri concluded the evening.