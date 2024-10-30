Unfiltered truths: Zach Sage Fox on comedy, heritage, and bearing witness post-October 7

Zach Sage Fox is a man of many hats — comedian, CEO, content creator, producer, actor, and self-described “journal-ish.” A wonder kid through and through, with a following of over 1.2 million people across his social media accounts, Fox found himself unexpectedly driven by a new purpose following the tragic events of October 7. The megalithic rise in antisemitism and misinformation he witnessed prompted Fox to use his platform not only as a source of entertainment but as a tool for activism and a voice for those whose stories are seldom heard.

Fox’s commitment to capturing the raw experiences of individuals involved took him to Ramallah, where he interviewed people on the ground to shed light on the opinion the West rarely, if ever, gets to hear. “So, yeah, my name is Zach Sage Fox. That’s my legal name,” he laughs. Highly familiar with the industry; Fox at the Streamy awards. (Credit: Courtesy)

“A lot of people think it’s fake because it doesn’t sound very Jewish.” His humor shines even in serious moments, as he explains how his unusual name may have allowed him access to conversations that might otherwise be closed to those perceived as connected to Israel or Judaism.

Fox’s journey in entertainment began early, with roots in Philadelphia and a Jewish Day School education. “I was bar mitzvahed Chabad,” he shares, acknowledging that while he was “super Jewish” in his younger years, he found himself revisiting his heritage in light of recent events. “It was kind of like full circle for me. My Jewishness became something I leaned into, not just as a part of my identity, but something I felt I needed to represent publicly and proudly.”

In Day Jewish School, Fox met his longtime friend and business partner Omri Dorani when the two were just six years old, with whom he later founded Fat Camp Films, a company rooted in their journey through humor and self-acceptance. Their bond was truly forged in a weight-loss camp, and Fox recounts: “Omri and I were these two chubby kids trying to find confidence in a world that didn’t always accept us,” Fox says. “That camp was where I found my voice, my confidence. It was formative for both of us.” His battle against antisemitism in Colleges in the US made it as high as Congress. (Credit: Combat Antisemitism Movement)

Their shared commitment to storytelling led them to the film industry, and their talent for comedy didn’t go unnoticed, landing them a major development with none other than Disney at the young age of 17. The pair produced a prank show for them called Just Kidding, which Fox also hosted. They didn’t stop there, however, as Fox and Dorani would go on to produce movies and shows for Hulu, Amazon, and HBO MAX.

Shaped by Jewish comedians who broke ground in mainstream entertainment, Fox’s unique voice stems from his comic sensibilities. “Growing up, guys like Jon Stewart, Larry David, and Judd Apatow inspired me. All my idols growing up were Jewish, and it wasn't by accident. I was very aware that I was part of this very Jewish tradition of turning pain into into power. Iit was always something I really respected.” “These Jewish Hollywood icons, people I looked up to — I kept thinking, are they really going to sit this one out?” (Credit: Courtesy)

His comedy background gives Fox a lens through which he examines difficult truths without losing his sense of humor or optimism. He was confident that Jewish comedians’ unique blend of comedy and identity would allow them to speak on painful topics in ways others might not dare.

Sadly, after October 7, he found himself disappointed. “I thought we’d all be using our voices,” Fox says. “These Jewish Hollywood icons, people I looked up to — Jon Stewart, Sacha Baron Cohen, Seth Rogen — all of them were either silent or hedging. I kept thinking, are they really going to sit this one out?”

The October 7 attacks had a transformative effect on Fox. Reflecting on his experiences growing up, he recalls incidents of antisemitism that were seemingly minor at the time but have since taken on new meaning. "I'd seen anti-Semitism," he says. "Kids threw pennies at me in public school, called me names.

But honestly, I thought that was just a few bad eggs.” After the attacks, however, he started to see the bigger picture. “My dad told me anti-Semitism was always boiling under the surface, especially on college campuses,” Fox recalls. “I didn’t totally believe it until now.”

For Fox, the aftermath of October 7 demanded he use his voice to tackle serious issues head-on. While his initial reaction was one of shock and sadness, Fox quickly turned his grief into action. “The one thing that gave me comfort was knowing this isn’t 1943. Jews have had nearly a hundred years to rebuild, to create a legacy, to make sure we’re not invisible.”

Fox describes his emotional response as rooted in generational strength. “I have this picture of my great-grandparents on my wall,” he says, pointing to the old black-and-white portrait that reminds him daily of the sacrifices made by his ancestors. “They didn’t survive all that so I’d stay quiet now. That’s not why they built this life. Every Jewish person in Hollywood and beyond has a story like that.” Fox:

By June, Fox was ready to travel to Israel and see for himself the reality on the ground, the West Bank wasn’t even on his itinerary, but after witnessing the sheer amount of misinformation, as well as an unsettling pole showcasing large-scale support of Hamas in the West Bank, he felt that a significant part of the puzzle was missing in the the conversation. “I haven't seen any journalist going into the West Bank with a camera crew since October 7,” he said, “I thought to myself, ‘Where are they?’ It’s different from Gaza, anybody - except Israelis - can go in, so why haven’t they?”

After consulting with an Arab producer who regularly accompanied journalists before October 7, Fox felt ready to cross into Ramallah. The experience would prove to be eye-opening. After that October, the producer struggled to find work, as so many journalists refused to go to the West Bank, yet Fox saw an opportunity where others had missed it, Ramallah’s potential striking him as unrealized. “It’s a beautiful place. It could be amazing. But they’re so locked in this cycle."

"Right from the start, I encountered widespread support for Hamas, something I wasn’t prepared for,” he recounted. Fox engaged in an in-depth interview with a man who’d served over a decade in an Israeli prison on terrorism charges. “He looked like a normal person,” Fox reflected. “No militant signs, no uniform—just an everyday guy.”

But the content of what the man said revealed a different reality. Nearly every person Fox spoke to expressed intense support for Hamas, even in Ramallah, considered by some as a more moderate part of the Palestinian territories.

“I was hoping I’d meet someone who didn’t support them. It became almost a joke—I couldn’t find anyone,” he said, “and If this is the most moderate area, what’s being taught elsewhere?” he wondered aloud. He was struck by how many locals seemed to be “stuck on 1948” rather than moving forward.

Fox notes that he had to conceal his identity during his visit for safety reasons. “I had to lie and say I was Italian,” he shared. His producer warned him that revealing his Jewish background could endanger his life. Despite these challenges, Fox found the locals’ reactions shocking.

“They were fully indoctrinated. Even asking slightly nuanced questions left them visibly uncomfortable,” he said. This indoctrination was evident when they demanded he delete the footage, threatening his safety if he refused.

“I pushed back against them, realizing how bold I was being in that moment,” he recounted. The confrontation felt surreal, reminiscent of a comedic scene from a television show. He had been filming interviews for 17 years and had never faced such an extreme threat. The tension escalated as the group insisted on erasing his footage, culminating in an alarming moment when they said, “You might not come back alive if you don’t delete this.”

Months after, in what Fox describes as a technological near-miracle, he was able to retrieve some of the deleted footage, and the resulting video was viewed over 3 million times on Instagram.

“I don’t hate these people. I feel bad for them,” he admitted. "There’s this propaganda machine working overtime,” Fox says, “and the silence from some of the world’s biggest platforms was just deafening. I thought we had a responsibility here, especially those of us with followings.”

Fox views Israel as a symbol, both challenged and revered, and feels an urgency to counter what he calls “a mass intentional campaign to indoctrinate young people against the West.” Fox has no plans to slow down as he continues to release content that whimsically and sharply challenges the many misconceptions people hold about Israel and the Middle East.

The videos he created made it as high as the US Congress, where the were used in the infamous antisemitism hearing on college presidents. “You just have to stand up for this moment," Fox concluded, "We’re not Jews trembling anymore, and history is going to look back at this moment… at who stood up in the face of evil,” he says.

Fox will be launching his new column in the Jerusalem Post this fall.