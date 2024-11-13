Sheryl Sandberg: I sit on this stage as a proud Zionist and a proud Jew

“I sit on this stage as a different person,” Sheryl Sandberg told a packed audience at the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly (GA). “Jewish identity is now as important a part of my identity as anything else. I am female, I am a business leader, I am an American, and I am a Jew — and I stand here as a proud Zionist and a proud Jew, in a way I wouldn’t have a year and a half ago.”

In a powerful and deeply personal address on Monday, Sandberg recounted her transformation since the October 7 attacks in Israel. The former COO of Meta and bestselling author of Lean In shared her renewed commitment to the Jewish community, emphasizing how her connection to Judaism and Zionism has become a central part of her identity. Calling on Jewish leaders to unify against the rising tide of antisemitism, she urged them to stand resilient and to take action in combating misinformation and bias within educational institutions and society.

A Turning Point: “I Woke Up to a New Reality”

Sandberg began by describing how October 7 marked a profound turning point in her life. “Growing up, I thought antisemitism was something that existed in the Soviet Union or history,” she shared. She recalled her upbringing in a Reform Jewish household, where her family kept kosher and participated in the Soviet Jewry movement. “I knew there was antisemitism because I marched and did all the things, but I thought it was far away,” she said. However, when a childhood friend woke her up on October 7 with the news that “Israel’s at war,” her perspective shifted. “Since then, I’ve found myself saying, ‘I can’t believe this is happening,’” Sandberg said, highlighting the troubling resurgence of antisemitism that has surfaced globally and in her personal life.

The effects of this new reality were deeply personal for Sandberg, who described the alarming changes she’s seen in her environment. She shared an incident involving her mother-in-law at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, where a group chanted anti-Israel slogans and singled out Jews, forcing her mother-in-law to exit through a side door. “I couldn’t believe it,” she said. Sandberg also recounted dropping her son off at college, only to see a booth labeled “Safety and Security for Jewish Students.” “In 2024, I am dropping my kid off at college, and they think they need a booth to tell me my kid’s going to be safe, which means they’re not sure he is.”

Speaking Out Against Gender-Based Violence

One of the most critical aspects of Sandberg’s recent advocacy has been speaking out about gender-based violence, which she said was horrifically underreported in the wake of the October 7 attacks. In her new film, Screams Before Silence, she exposes the sexual violence inflicted on victims, a reality she feels has been largely ignored. “The silence was deafening,” she remarked, noting the absence of coverage of these atrocities in major media outlets. “Rape is not resistance — ever, under any circumstances,” Sandberg stated emphatically. Sheryl Sandberg at the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly (GA). (credit: JEWISH FEDERATIONS OF NORTH AMERICA)

Sandberg shared that her decision to step forward and produce the film was influenced by her frustration with the lack of public acknowledgment. “We have to remember that for centuries, women’s bodies were seen as part of the spoils of war,” she explained. But she noted that beginning 30 years ago, during the conflicts in Yugoslavia, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the world began to prosecute wartime sexual violence as a war crime. “If, at this moment, our politics make us so blind that we are denying or facing with silence the clear rape of victim after victim, we lose too much,” she said.

The film, financed by philanthropists Carol and Joey Lowe, is available on YouTube to anyone seeking to witness the accounts for themselves. Sandberg expressed hope that the project would not only shed light on these stories but would also galvanize young Jewish leaders on campuses nationwide. “There’s something about young Jewish men, men on campus, speaking out for Israel, speaking out against terror, and speaking out on sexual violence. That gives me hope, and it should give all of us hope,” she said.

Combating Misinformation in Education

A large portion of Sandberg’s address focused on the importance of addressing antisemitism and anti-Zionist bias in education, a challenge she said requires active engagement at all levels. “This is going to be hard,” she admitted. “We’re going to have to go state by state, county by county, school district by school district, and fix the K through 12 curriculum.” She shared a troubling example from her children’s school, where students were shown a video from Turkish state media that presented a distorted view of Zionism and Jewish history. “It starts with saying it’s against the Jewish religion to have a state as if Israel’s very existence is inherently wrong,” she said. “This is happening in our kids’ schools.”

Sandberg urged Jewish leaders to take an active role in curriculum reform, advocating for factual representation of Jewish history and Zionism. “We have to pay attention,” she stressed. She highlighted that the Jewish community has historically funded university buildings and programs without fully considering the influence over the curricula. “Someone said to me, ‘We were endowing buildings, and they were endowing chairs,’” she recalled, emphasizing the need for vigilance over what is taught in educational institutions.

Bridging Political Divides and Uniting Against Antisemitism

Sandberg also addressed the complex issue of political support for Israel, particularly in the U.S., where she noted bipartisan support for Israel is diminishing. “There’s an old saying in U.S. politics: no matter what else, you have to kiss babies and support Israel. Those days are gone,” she warned, adding that younger generations are especially affected by the shift. She underscored the importance of maintaining support across party lines, emphasizing that the fight against antisemitism must remain nonpartisan. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“We are Zionists, whether we’re Republicans or Democrats,” she declared. “We stand against antisemitism, against all forms of hate, no matter where we are politically,” Sandberg stressed the need for open dialogue, even with those who may hold differing perspectives. She shared an example of a recent webinar featuring Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on antisemitism, which was met with criticism but underscored the necessity of engaging all voices in the conversation. “We are not going to convince anyone by not talking to them,” she insisted.

Finding Strength Through Vulnerability

In one of the most emotional moments of her speech, Sandberg shared a conversation with a friend in which she asked, “Will you hide me?” Inspired by stories of righteous non-Jews who risked their lives to protect Jews during the Holocaust, Sandberg described the vulnerability she feels as a Jewish leader today. “We’re not used to needing help, but we need it,” she acknowledged. “As Van Jones said, we have to build the muscle of asking for help. We also have to build the muscle of protecting ourselves.”

Quoting activist Sheila Katz, Sandberg said, “We have built the muscle of standing in solidarity with others, but we do not have the muscle of standing up for ourselves.” She reflected on her recent realization that antisemitism must be confronted not just as a potential warning for society but as a fundamental wrong in itself. “We can’t just speak out against antisemitism because it’s a sign of other bad things. Antisemitism is bad in and of itself,” she asserted.

A Call for Jewish Unity and Resilience

In closing, Sandberg left the audience with a call for resilience and action. “Raise your hand as high as you can — and now, an inch higher,” she directed. “When we think we’ve done all we can, we can do more, and we have.” She emphasized that unity within the Jewish community, irrespective of political beliefs, is critical to overcoming today’s challenges.

Quoting a friend from Israel, she said, “We are more broken than a people can be, and we are stronger than a people can be.” Sandberg’s final message underscored the importance of resilience and a shared commitment to Jewish identity. “Our identity as Jews needs to be more rooted in Sinai than Auschwitz,” she said, reinforcing the positive and enduring aspects of Jewish culture.

The GA concluded with a moving rendition of Hatikvah, Israel’s national anthem, leaving attendees with a renewed sense of purpose to stand strong, unify, and confront the challenges facing the Jewish people today.