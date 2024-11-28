Global Chabad emissaries conference opens in NY amid rising antisemitism and tragedy in the UAE

The annual Global Chabad Emissaries Conference opened in New York Wednesday evening, drawing thousands of emissaries from across the globe under heightened NYPD security. This year’s gathering takes place amid a significant rise in antisemitism worldwide and the murder of Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, a Chabad emissary in the United Arab Emirates.

Responding to rising threats and uniting Jewish communities

The conference, which will run for four days, aims to provide a platform for Chabad emissaries to share experiences, gain strength from one another, and address the challenges of their mission. Special emphasis is being placed on the growing threats faced by Jewish communities and the role emissaries play in fostering unity and resilience.

Participants will take part in closed-door discussions, workshops, and professional development sessions covering a broad range of topics, including strategies to combat antisemitism, community-building initiatives, and supporting Jewish populations in times of crisis.

This year’s theme, "The Ten Mitzvah Campaigns", pays tribute to the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s teachings, which serve as the foundation for Chabad’s global outreach. Global Chabad emissaries conference opens in New York amid rising antisemitism and tragedy in the UAE (credit: Courtesy Chabad)

Prayers for Israel and the hostages

One of the most emotional moments of the conference will be a collective prayer at the resting place of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens. Thousands of emissaries will gather to pray for the safety and well-being of Israel, its residents, and the hostages held in Gaza.

Honoring a legacy

This year marks the first conference since the passing of Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, who was instrumental in organizing the event since its inception. His son, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Kotlarsky, is leading the conference this year and reflected on his father’s enduring impact: “My father’s absence is deeply felt, but his wish was for us to continue the Rebbe’s mission with full force.”

A gathering of strength and inspiration

The annual Chabad emissaries conference is a cornerstone event, that aims to allow participants to recharge and reconnect with their mission of serving Jewish communities worldwide.

The conference will conclude with a grand event celebrating the emissaries’ work, attended by Jewish leaders, supporters, and dignitaries from across the globe.