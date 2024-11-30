Jewish life in Germany could be 'impossible' if extreme parties gain power, says Jewish leader

Josef Schuster, who has led the Central Council of Jews in Germany for a decade, has expressed concern that life for Jews in Germany could become impossible if extreme parties gain significant government participation, according to N-TV. He believes that the future of the Jewish community "now depends on the further development in Germany," as reported by Die Welt.

In an interview with 'Main-Post' and 'Augsburger Allgemeine', Schuster stated that he does not consider it necessary for Jews to leave Germany. Despite current challenges, he emphasized the importance of Israel as an alternative, saying, "It is good to know that Israel, if problems arise, is an alternative," as reported by N-TV.

Schuster highlighted the significance of Israel for Jews worldwide, stating, "Israel is the safe haven for all Jews," according to Gesellschaft. Reflecting on history, he noted, "Had there been such a haven in the 1930s, much suffering would have been prevented."

Addressing the issue of rising antisemitic crimes, Schuster demands a stricter application of existing laws. He is quoted by Süddeutsche Zeitung as saying, "We don't need stricter laws. But we need a judiciary that applies the existing laws crystal clear." He expressed concern that in cases of antisemitic crimes, the full range of penalties is often not utilized. "Too often, courts refer to mitigating circumstances—like the refugee experience or the difficult youth of a defendant," he said. Schuster further stated, "There are then probation sentences of a few months. The perpetrator laughs about it."

He believes that the current handling of antisemitic crimes lacks a deterrent effect. Schuster emphasizes the need for a more resolute judicial response to effectively combat antisemitism.

Criticism at Israel

On the topic of criticism towards Israel, Schuster acknowledged that it is "completely undisputed" that one can criticize the policy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to N-TV. He elaborated, "Just as one does not have to agree with all the decisions of the German Chancellor or Chancellor. That is democracy," he explained. However, he warned that legitimate criticism reaches its limits when the state of Israel is demonized and de-legitimized.

Despite the challenges, Schuster draws hope from expressions of solidarity with Jews in Germany. He finds these gestures optimistic, saying, "These voices are usually quieter than the negative ones, but they give hope," as reported by N-TV. He noted the positive turnout at the memorial service on the anniversary of the Pogrom Night in Würzburg, stating it was nice to see how many people attended. Additionally, he mentioned the celebration for the topping-out ceremony of the Jewish Academy in Frankfurt as a positive event, telling Süddeutsche Zeitung, "These are beacons of hope."