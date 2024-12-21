Strengthening ties: Gesher meets US leaders to unite Jewish communities

The Bridge to the Diaspora group, formed by Gesher in tandem with the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and AMI National Directorate, has begun attempts to strengthen the “understanding and connection” between the Jewish Diaspora and Israel.

Gesher has met with Congress members, educators, and students throughout this process to further this cause.

The delegation's members included Hebrew University CEO Yishai Fraenkel, actress Nelly Tagar, and Google's Director of Public Policy and Government Relations, Noa Elefant, among others.

Who was contacted?

Gesher’s delegation also approached Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) due to his support for Israel.

"My fight to expose Hamas' crimes is not just for the Jewish people but for humanity as a whole," Torres said.

Gesher also met with Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Shelly Greenspan, the White House Liaison to the Jewish Community.

Both women expressed their appreciation for Israel and emphasized the importance of a relationship between the Jewish population and the US itself.

Jewish students from Columbia University discussed their Zionist beliefs and the backlash they have received because of them, seeing as their campus has been a main source of conflict and antisemitism since the October 7 massacre.

The Gesher Leadership Institute

Gesher's leadership noted the key timing in the Bridge the Diaspora group's efforts.

"It was especially important for us to embark on this mission at a time when Israel is still at war and to continue strengthening the strategic and vital relationship with American Jewry," said Gesher Leadership Institute Director Shira Zik. "We must show care and interest in them as well. It is a great honor to lead a delegation of Israeli leaders and connect them to this crucial cause."

Aside from this diaspora effort, the institute is actively leading other projects, such as seminars to promote youth finding their Jewish identity and community Shabbats to encourage unity.