Birthright’s resilience: Why young Jews are continuing to come to Israel in crisis - interview

More than 20,000 young adults on Birthright programs have arrived in Israel post-October 7, 2023, and one of those 20,000 young Jews is 25-year-old Brendan Schneier.

“Especially after October 7, I think everyone clung on to whatever piece of the Jewish community they could,” Schneier said. A few weeks after the war broke out, he saw an email about Birthright volunteer programs and chose to take part in one.

As part of the volunteer work in November, Schneier and about 40 others would plant and pick vegetables in Sde Yitzhak in northern Israel, and also pack the produce.

“At the time, I don’t think I even realized what type of impact volunteers were having,” he said. “But I understand a lot of the workforce was forced to leave after the war. And the feelings I had then weren’t as much that feeling of putting your hands in the soil of the State of Israel, but really the effect that we were having on the Israelis here, on people that own these farms, that are in this economic distress.”

“In those two weeks, I made friendships, I made relationships that I’ll never forget,” Schneier added. “I think it changed something in me and showed me the importance of giving back.” Photos of summer participants (credit: BIRTHRIGHT ISRAEL)

'Remarkable resilience and unwavering determination'

Gidi Mark, the CEO of Birthright Israel, said in a statement that the organization has been inspired by the “remarkable resilience and unwavering determination” of participants who want to visit Israel since the war began.

“Each day, I meet participants who are so happy to finally be here,” he said. “They share how safe they feel and how deeply proud they are to be part of the Jewish people.”

When Schneier returned to Israel in December 2024 for a traditional 10-day Birthright trip, one memorable moment was making friends with another participant who was experiencing Israel for the first time.

“All he wanted over those 10 days was to see the Kotel, and we went multiple times, and to see the look on somebody’s face looking at the Kotel for the first time–one, it has an impact on you to be there every single time, but to see his face where there are three of the dominating religions in the world is the core of it all,” he said.

During the trip, the group went to sites such as Masada and the Dead Sea and were also guided through the Nova site alongside Israelis. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“I would say visiting those sites, visiting Yad Vashem, seeing my family’s history, hearing this new family of mine that I made on the trip, hearing their family’s history, and then to also be at the Nova site, and to hear about people they know, people they knew, people they’ve seen and what happened to them, what they’ve done in their honor, it was a beautiful thing,” Schneier said.

The madrich knew how to bring everybody together, Schneier said.

“I think he single-handedly made the trip for a lot of us,” he said. “Also, what I realized more so now than last year when I came, [is] when I came last year I made friendships I’ll have for the rest of my life with both Americans and Israelis. I think I saw this year, being a year and a half after the war—and it was different than a few months in—that these trips are not only for young Jewish people around the world to understand Jewish identity—and in America, specifically—but it has such an impact on young Israelis, and I don’t think I realized that until now.”

Mark said he urges every young Jewish adult to apply for a Birthright program.

“While the war has undoubtedly presented challenges, it has only underscored the vital importance of our mission,” he said. “As we mark 25 years since our founding, Birthright Israel remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening Jewish identity, fostering a connection to Israel, and building a strong sense of community. These values empower college students and young adults to confidently address and combat the growing antisemitism worldwide.”

Schneier noted that he felt safe while traveling in Israel.

“From a safety perspective, you almost feel safer here,” he said. “And I think Birthright has become a household name across the board that there wasn’t any question of safety. We heard sirens, but you take the precautions.”

In 2024, 8,500 people participated in Birthright’s volunteer programs, and the organization announced the age limit is now extended to 50 years old.