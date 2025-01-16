First Australia antisemitism special op. arrest: Man made death threats to Jewish group

A Sydney area man was charged Thursday for allegedly making death threats to Jewish organization members, the Australian Federal Police announced in a press release, making it the first arrest as part of the special operation launched in response to escalating antisemitic incidents in the country.

The 44-year-old Blacktown man was arrested at his home Thursday for death threats he made on the social media page of the Australian Jewish Association, which said on X Thursday that it had been working closely with AFP and the Avalite Special Operation Task Force.

The suspect was granted bail and will appear before Downing Centre Local Court on February 26, facing one count of using a carriage service to make a threat to kill, and one count of using a carriage service to menace, harass, or cause offence. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 and five years' prison respectively, said the AFP.

AFP Counter Terrorism and Special Investigations Command Assistant Commissioner Stephen Nutt said in a statement that "“Antisemites should be on notice. If you engage in antisemitic conduct, you will be investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” AFP investigators at the man's home. (credit: Australian Federal Police)

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw had announced the Avalite operation on December 9 in the wake of the arson terrorist attack against Melbourne's Adass Israel Synagogue.

“Special Operation Avalite was established to target high-harm, recidivist antisemites," Nutt said Thursday. “The experienced investigators and analysts working under Special Operation Avalite are also working to identify prolific antisemites causing high-harm in the community."

Ongoing inveestigations

AFP reportedly has 21 police and analysts deployed across Australia investigating incitement to violence, advocacy for terrorism, genocide, online threats, doxing, and the use of prohibited symbols.

“A number of individuals are under investigation and the community should expect further charges," said Nutt.

As of last Thursday the taskforce had 102 reports of antisemitic crimes under investigation, and AFP said that it had rejected 22 reports for insufficient evidence, were being investigated by another law enforcement body, or were duplicate reports.

AJA said on X that it had "been the target of numerous antisemitic threats.' Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

At the beginning of December a University of Sydney staff member was referred by the academic institution to law enforcement, but insufficient evidence was found to proceed with the investigation.

The staff member had called AJA a "fascist terror cell operating on Australian soil for a hostile state actor" and suggested that if the government wouldn't take action, it was possible to organize a response on the social media platform.

"Couldn't be too hard to find out where these people live," the academic said in a social media post.