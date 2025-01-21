Special prayers in Baku: Azerbaijan's Jews honor US President Donald Trump

In a special gathering, the Jewish community in Baku, Azerbaijan, held prayers for US President Donald Trump following his inauguration on Monday. Families, children, and community leaders recited Psalms and prayed for the President's success and well-being.

Rabbi Zamir Isayev, leader of the Sephardic Jewish community in Baku, described the United States as a “kingdom of kindness.” He praised Trump for his dedication to Israel and global peace while highlighting efforts to strengthen US-Azerbaijan ties. Rabbi Isayev also noted the recent historic visit of AIPAC leaders to Baku, during which they met with President Aliyev.

During the visit, AIPAC representatives reportedly emphasized to President Aliyev that Azerbaijan’s strategic importance has not been fully recognized and expressed confidence that this perception would change.

The rabbi commended Trump’s support for Israel and Azerbaijan, particularly in addressing regional threats like those posed by Iran. “Trump has bolstered the warm ties between Israel and Azerbaijan,” he said. (credit: Courtesy of the Office of the President of Azerbaijan)

Azerbaijan’s crucial role in the Middle East

A new study by the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies highlighted Azerbaijan’s crucial role in the Middle East. The report emphasized its 30 years of consistent support for Israel and its growing partnership with the United States.

The study also underscores Azerbaijan’s strategic location bordering Iran and Russia and its role as a key energy exporter to Europe. Researchers highlighted Azerbaijan’s cooperation with Israel in security and intelligence, particularly in countering Iranian threats. They also noted Azerbaijan’s efforts to facilitate the normalization of Turkey-Israel relations and mediate during crises between the two nations.

The prayers in Baku and the study reflect Azerbaijan’s unique role as a bridge between East and West and its significant contribution to strengthening ties between Israel, the United States, and other allies.