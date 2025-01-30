'Jew dogs:' Major wave of Sydney vandalism targets Jewish school, home

A Sydney area Jewish day school, home, and shopping center were some of the targets in a wave of antisemitic graffiti over Wednesday night, coming on the heels of the foiling of a potential major anti-Jewish terrorist attack and representing the continuation of a spate of antisemitic arson and vandalism incidents in New South Wales.

Three Sydney suburbs, Maroubra, Eastgardens, and Eastlakes, were graffitied in three separate attacks, NSW Police Force Commissioner Karen Webb said Thursday in a joint press conference with NSW Premier Chris Minns and NSW Police Force Deputy Police Commissioner David Hudson.

Photographs published by the Australian Jewish Association on social media showed graffiti including phrases such as "Jew dogs," and "Jews are the real terrorists."

The Maroubra Mount Sinai College, a Jewish day school for kindergarten to grade 6 students, and a nearby home were vandalized with antisemitic slogans according to social media posts by NSW Attorney General Michael Daley and MP Matt Thistlewaite. Antisemitic vandalism discovered in Australia (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Minns said that the perpetrators were "appalling bastards" for attacking a school on one of the first days of school. The NSW Jewish Board of Deputies said in a Thursday statement that it was "grotesque" that "children will be forced to walk past this repellent hate speech as they make their way back to school."

Daley noted that the incident occurred in the same area that a non-Jewish childcare center near a synagogue was firebombed and graffitied last Monday.

Police confirmed that there was antisemitic graffiti found in the Eastgardens area, which AJA on X identified as being on a shopping center.

Another antisemitic graffiti incident in Eastlakes is under investigation by the South Sydney Police Area Command.

Recent escalation of antisemitism

Minns said that there had been an escalation in anti-Jewish activity in state in recent weeks, where in the Sydney area alone there were two cars set on fire and other graffitied in Dover Heights on January 17, the attempted arson of the Newtown synagogue on January 11, and the vandalization of the Southern Sydney Synagogue on January 10.

"There are some terrible people in our community -- I'm ashamed to say it, but that's the truth," Minns said during the Thursday briefing, but emphasized that most Australians were against such actions. "The people of NSW are appalled by this behavior." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The NSW Jewish Board said that the graffiti was part of a terror campaign designed to "intimidate, harass, and menace" the Jewish community, which it declared would stand strong against.

AJA CEO Robert Gregory in a Thursday statement attacked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government as "amateurish on national security," noting that the vandalism wave occurred within 12 hours of the revelation of an alleged major terrorist plot.

On Wednesday Australian law enforcement announced that north of Sydney it had discovered a caravan filled with explosives and indications it was set to be used against Jewish targets.

One of the photographs of the Wednesday night graffiti published on social media by AJA referenced the foiled alleged attack, asking "You wanna buy a caravan?"