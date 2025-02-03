Jewish Youth across Europe embrace Bible Quiz in historic competition

In a groundbreaking display of Jewish unity and scholarship, the first-ever European Jewish Youth Bible Quiz took place in Munich on January 19-20, drawing 75 young participants from 11 countries. The event, which has grown out of Germany’s national Bible quiz, rapidly transforms Jewish education across the continent.

Originally initiated by Israel’s first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, nearly 70 years ago, the International Bible Quiz has long been a revered tradition in Israel. However, Bible study has remained largely the domain of a select few in the European Diaspora. Jewish youth, particularly in secular environments, often receive limited exposure to in-depth Jewish learning.

Challenging this status quo, the Jewish Agency’s representation in Germany and key partners launched an initiative to make Bible studies both accessible and prestigious. The competition has since flourished, with growing numbers of participants eager to test their knowledge and deepen their connection to Jewish heritage. This year, the quiz expanded beyond Germany for the first time, welcoming contestants from Austria, Switzerland, Finland, Poland, Italy, Spain, Lithuania, Latvia, Bulgaria, and Ukraine.

Munich, once the birthplace of the Nazi Party, now hosts a thriving Jewish community and was chosen as the symbolic venue for this milestone event. Led by Holocaust survivor Dr. Charlotte Knobloch, the city’s Jewish leadership has played a pivotal role in fostering Jewish education and continuity.

This year’s competition winners were predominantly German: Noga Sivan (Stuttgart) and Yitzhak Behar (Berlin) claimed first place, Binyamin Totiev (Düsseldorf) came in second, and Chana Golodiev (Leipzig) and Mahama Engelmaier (Vienna) came in third. On Israel's Independence Day, these top contestants will compete in the International Bible Quiz in Jerusalem.

Beyond the rankings, the competition represents a European Jewish education renaissance. Organizers now aim to expand participation even further, with several new countries already preparing for next year’s event. The resurgence of interest in Bible studies signals a powerful affirmation of Jewish identity, knowledge, and unity in an era of growing challenges.