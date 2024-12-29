A year of aliyah: Tens of thousands of Jews immigrated to Israel since October 7 massacre

Around 35,000 Jews have made aliyah (immigrated to Israel) since October 7, 2023, according to data published by the Jewish Agency on Sunday.

Of the 35,000, who came from approximately 100 different countries, around 31,000 made aliyah in 2024.

One-third of all the new immigrants (olim hadashim) were young people aged between 18 and 35, many of whom have been absorbed into special absorption programs by the Aliyah and Integration Ministry and the Jewish Agency. Some have enlisted in the IDF.

The Agency's Global Aliyah Center in Jerusalem has recorded a massive increase in the opening of aliyah files for interested parties in Western countries.

Further, the Masa organization, jointly established by the Jewish Agency and the Israeli government, continued to bring thousands of young Jews to Israel despite the ongoing war.

Mobilizing diaspora Jews

The Agency has also worked to mobilize Diaspora Jews to help Israel during its time of need.

According to the data, 11,000 families affected by terrorism in Israel received donations, rapid emergency grants, and rehabilitation grants from Diaspora Jews. This process was facilitated by the Agency's Fund for Victims of Terrorism.

The donations amounted to a total of NIS 80 million ($21,724,490).

Approximately 1,000 children and teenagers from northern and southern Israel went on a 'Campers' project run by the Agency and the Mosaic United organization.

Approximately 1,000 children and teenagers from northern and southern Israel went on a 'Campers' project run by the Agency and the Mosaic United organization.

The project took the kids to stay at summer and winter camps run by Jewish communities in the United States and around the world.

Since October 7, 2023, the Agency, together with its partners, has assisted more than 8,000 businesses that were affected by the war, totaling more than 350 million shekels through immediate grants, emergency loans, and business support.

The assistance was provided to businesses in the northern communities and to businesses run by reservists from across the country.

Empowering Diaspora Jews against antisemitism

Over the past year, the Jewish Agency has also worked to increase security for Jewish communities in the face of rising antisemitism and coordinated tens of thousands of new immigrants, volunteers, and solidarity delegations from around the world.

In 2024, the agency dispatched more than 2,300 Israeli emissaries to 65 countries around the world to strengthen Jewish communities amid a 100 percent spike in antisemitic incidents.

The emissaries also helped mobilize support for the State of Israel on the global stage and raise awareness for the release of the hostages.

More than 100 of the emissaries worked at major universities around the world, primarily in North America, strengthening Jewish students on campuses against the threats of antisemitism and building Jewish leadership in this arena.

In addition, 87 officers and soldiers who fought in the war were sent to Jewish communities as part of the "Emissaries in Uniform" project initiated by the chairman of the Jewish Agency, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog.

These officers and soldiers traveled to dozens of destinations in North America, Europe, Latin America, and more to talk about the events of October 7 from their perspective.

The agency’s Security Fund has invested more than NIS 19 million in strengthening the security of Jewish communities and their preparedness in 62 different countries following a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents.

The fund has assisted Jewish communities around the world through immediate emergency grants. The fund has also contributed to strengthening security measures at Jewish institutions. The institutions have used this money to purchase things such as security cameras and reinforced doors.

In addition, the agency operated the JReady platform in collaboration with the Diaspora Ministry, the JNF, and the World Zionist Organization, which held professional kashrut training in dozens of communities.

"The Jewish Agency works to strengthen and revitalize the State of Israel in a variety of ways that are possible thanks to the connection we forge with diaspora Jews," the chairman of the Jewish Agency, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog said. "This is a connection of existential importance that is an expression of strength and unity."

"This commitment, which has been felt so strongly since the October 7 massacre, is the source of strength for the healing of Israeli society," he added.

Jewish Agency CEO Yehuda Stone said, "The mutual commitment between the Jews of the world and Israel is a ray of light in one of the most challenging periods in our shared history."

"We worked together to strengthen Israel in the shadow of war and the security of Jewish communities following waves of antisemitism around the world. The Jewish Agency will continue to build the strategic partnership between Diaspora Jews and Israel and enable every Jew in the world to take part in building our shared future."