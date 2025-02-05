Bnai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn dies at 50

B'nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn has passed away at 50, the Jewish organization announced on Tuesday.

Mostyn is survived by his wife, Ella, and children, Benjy and Bella.

According to the Toronto Sun, he had been battling cancer for over a year.

The CEO of B'nai Brith Canada since 2014, according to the group, Mostyn revitalizing it and "transforming it into a formidable voice in combating antisemitism and defending the rights of the Jewish community across Canada."

Mostyn introduced an eight-point plan to tackle antisemitism and an annual audit of antisemitism in Canada. Under his leadership, the organization conducted far-reaching advocacy campaigns to improve the lives of Canadians and Jewish community members and to combat antisemitism and extremism.

In 2012 Mostyn was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal and in 2023 the King Charles III Coronation Medal for his community work.

"Born to a family committed to Jewish tradition and values, Michael was a staunch defender of Am Yisrael and his faith guided him in everything he did. His presence was not limited to boardrooms or podiums; he was equally at home at synagogue and public events, sharing a warm smile and a thoughtful word with friends and community members alike," B'nai Brith Canada said in an obituary.

"Michael was not only a dynamic leader and visionary, but also a wonderful listener. His ability to hear the concerns and needs of others, combined with his savvy skills as a barrister and public servant, enabled him to effect real change. Whether standing up to hate or standing up for the vulnerable, Michael embodied the Jewish value of pursuing justice."

Leaders send their condolences

Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre offered condolences on social media on behalf of the Conservative Party.

"Michael was a true mensch who dedicated his life to fighting antisemitism, including as CEO of B'nai Brith Canada," said Poilievre. "May his memory be a blessing."

Associate Health Minister and Mental Health Minister Ya'ara Saks praised Mostyn as an unwavering advocate for the Jewish communities across Canada.

"Michael used his voice to combat antisemitism -- and lift up the voices of others to do the same," Saks said on X.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford offered his condolences to Mostyn's family and friends, and said that "His leadership and dedication to fighting antisemitism and standing up for human rights will leave a lasting impact on the Jewish community and beyond."

Israeli Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed said on X that he was saddened by the passing of the unrelenting advocate for the State of Israel and critic of anti-Israel organizations.

"I will miss his friendship, his wise advice, and leadership," said Moed.

Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs interim president Noah Shack said in a statement that during their work together, "it was always clear that Michael was guided by a love of the Jewish people and by a drive to make Canada a better place."

"Michael was a tireless advocate, devoted to the community he served. He was a strong leader, a valued partner, and, most of all, a true mensch," said Shack. "His impact on our community and our country will be felt for generations to come."

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center President and CEO Michael Levitt said that he was heartbroken by the passing of his friend.

"Michael was strength personified when it came to advocating for our Jewish community and his leadership at B'nai Brith Canada was inspiring," Levitt said on social media. "I will miss our walks and our chats and just spending time together."