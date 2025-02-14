Australian nurses lose ability to practice after threatening to kill Israelis

Two Sydney area nurses have been suspended from practicing in Australia Thursday following the viral proliferation of a video conversation in which they claimed to have murdered Israelis and threatened to murder more, according to a statement by Health Minister Mark Butler.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of New South Wales suspended the registration of Ahmad Rashad Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh, which according to Butler, meant “the two nurses are unable to practice nursing anywhere in Australia, in any context.”

“Australians have a right to feel safe wherever they go and nowhere should be safer than a hospital. Health workers have a solemn duty to treat and heal everyone who comes before them needing help. The overwhelming majority hold to that oath,” said Butler. “The idea that you would single out a particular group in our community and indicate you wouldn’t care for them, let alone actively threaten their lives, runs against every single principle in our health care system. Their sickening comments – and the hatred that underpins them – have no place in our health system and no place anywhere in Australia.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by מקס ויפר-אנגלית מהר (@maxveifer)

The NSW Police Force have continued their investigation into the nurses, but minor controversy arose over communications between law enforcement and the Israeli English teacher and social media influencer who the nurses wished death upon. According to Sky News, NSW commissioner Karen Webb stated Thursday that Max Veifer had failed to provide the full and unedited footage of his random video chat with Nadir and Abu Lebdeh.

Veifer said late Thursday that he had nothing to hide, and published a longer video on social media. He offered to send it to law enforcement if they notified him of where to send the material. Sky News obtained a text message from Veifer which indicated that police had only sent the social media influencer a link to their website, rather than an email.

NSW police updated on Friday that it had “provided the correct contact details to the influencer at the centre of this inquiry” and that discussion with Veifer were ongoing.

Contents of the video

Additional footage shows that after Nadir said that Veifer would eventually be killed and go to hell because he’s Israeli, the influencer asked the nurse what he thought he would be killed.

“‘Cause, God willing, one day God will…” Nadir trailed off.

When Veifer suggested that perhaps it was because he had served in the military, Nadir said that was “definitely the answer.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Abu Lebdeh alleged that he had killed innocent people, but Veifer argued he had protected his country. Veifer said that people die in war, and that the opposing side had started the Israel-Hamas War.

“Who elected Hamas?” Asked Veifer.

When asked if they would treat Israelis in their hospital, Abu Lebdeh said “I won’t treat them, I’ll kill them.”

When asking the question again and noting that “God forbid” and Israeli need to seek aid at a hospital, Abu Lebdeh interjected “not Gid forbid, I hope to God.”

“You have no idea how many Israeli s**t dogs came to this hospital, and I sent them to hell,” said Nadir, making a throat cutting motion. “I literally sent them to hell.”

Abu Lebdeh laughed at her colleague’s remarks.

When Veifer asked if “just Jewish people” come for treatment, Nadir appeared to have disconnected the call.