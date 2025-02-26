Auschwitz Museum confiscates hostage flags claiming its a 'political statement'

The Auschwitz Museum defended its decision to confiscate Israel flags with hostage symbols embedded from Jewish visitors at the site, the Jewish Chronicle reported on Wednesday.

The museum confiscated the flags from a tour group of 46 British Jews visiting from the Bushey Synagogue in Hertfordshire.

National flags are permitted at the site, the museum claimed, but not ones which have seen any alterations or slogans added.

Guards were said to have taken the flag from the group after insisting that yellow ribbons, representing the hostages in Hamas captivity, were a “political statement.”

“The group were really upset and couldn’t understand it,” visitor Lawrence Bentley told the JC. “It is really bad in this day and age.” A sign being held at Begin Gate in Tel Aviv, reminiscent of the sign over the entrance to the Auschwitz concentration camp, reading “Until the last hostage.” (credit: Benny Meshy)

“When we were in Auschwitz, we all gathered in a huddle with the flag and sang,” he said. “I had to show the flag surreptitiously so our tour guides did not see it.”

“We wanted to affirm Jewish life, as terrible as that place is, singing reaffirms that we are still here,” Bentley explained. “We have been saying ‘never again,’ and here we are again, with people committing crimes against Jews and Israelis, just as the Nazis did throughout Europe…That’s why we had to remember the hostages on our visit.”

Defending the decision

A spokesman for the Auschwitz Museum told the JC: “Visitors to the Auschwitz Memorial are allowed to bring national flags; however, they must not be altered in any way, such as by adding slogans, symbols, or other modifications. Any altered flag is no longer considered a national flag and does not comply with the Memorial's regulations. All visitors agree to these guidelines upon purchasing an entry ticket.

“These regulations have been in place for many years to prevent any attempts to use the Memorial for activities unrelated to its history, which could be perceived as disrespectful to the victims of the German Nazi camp or as an attempt to instrumentalize their suffering in any way. These rules apply to all visitors, regardless of intent or good faith.

“The addition of a yellow ribbon altered Israeli flag. As a result, it no longer qualified as a national flag and, therefore, did not comply with our regulations.”