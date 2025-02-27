Kanye West seeks out diamond-encrusted swastika jewelry

Controversial American rapper Kanye West said he is looking for "swastika chain designs" in a tweet on Thursday evening.

The post also featured a video depicting a 3D diamond swastika which appeared to have been rendered on a graphic design site.

"For all jewelers I’m looking for swastika chain designs, please submit to swastachain@yeezy.com," wrote West.

KANYE WEST attends the 2022 Super Bowl in Inglewood, California. The problem is that this self-proclaimed, proud Nazi is also an award-winning, gifted musician who has sold over 140 million copies of his records in the past two decades and become a billionaire, says the writer. (credit: Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Previous incidents

This comes just a few weeks after West's clothing brand, Yeezy, removed everything on its website bar one product - a T-shirt with a Nazi swastika on it.

This coincided with him deactivating his X account following a public antisemitic tirade, where he called himself a Nazi and praised Adolf Hitler.

“I LOVE HITLER. I’M A NAZI,” West wrote in one post.

A Jewish former employee former recently sued Kanye West, alleging the rapper sent antisemitic messages including "heil Hitler" and made derogatory comments before terminating her employment, according to the lawsuit.

Variety reported that the plaintiff alleged that West consistently targeted Jewish employees with hateful messages, including “Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler.”