'US imperialists, #1 terrorists': Anti-Israel activists protest at Trump Building

Anti-Israel activists marched through New York City on Wednesday to protest American support for Israel amid resurgent military operations against Hamas and the federal government's deportations of pro-terrorist foreign students, rallying at sites associated with US President Donald Trump and NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Within Our Lifetime rallied at the Trump Building on Wall Street, accusing Trump of having "bloody" hands, due to unfolding operations in Gaza and in Yemen against Ansar Allah, which has been engaged in maritime terrorism in the Bab el-Mandeb area since the October 7 Massacre.

'Donald Trump you can’t hide! We charge you with genocide!" chanted the protesters. "Donald Trump you will see, Palestine will be free!"

The protest at the building was the second in a week against a site with the Trump brand. According to the New York Police Department, 97 Jewish Voice for Peace activists were arrested Thursday after they stormed and occupied the Trump Tower lobby in demonstration of the deportation of Columbia University Apartheid Divest leading activist Mahmoud Khalil. People protest during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the Trump Building in New York zon March 19, 2025. (credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images))

Wednesday's protesters also accused "Wall Street" of having "blood on its hands" because the US and Israeli militaries were armed by American defense firms. WOL on Wednesday said on X that American defense companies, investment firms, and hedge funds had reaped profits from the sale of weapons for fighting in Gaza, Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria.

According to WOL, its activists called for the resignation of Adams in front of City Hall, with the anti-Israel group stating on social media that it "would hold any administration accountable who make themselves enemies of the Palestinian people!"

WOL had previously sought to disrupt Adam's community Iftar dinner last Tuesday in protest of Khalil's arrest and the cancellation of his Green Card.

Near the Federal Plaza Immigration Court, activists chanted that "From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go." WOL explained on X that people like Khalil had "their rights violated every single day at this immigration facility."

"US imperialists, number one terrorists!" chanted the protesters, according to a WOL video published on X.

Other protests this week

On Tuesday the Shut It Down Coalition gathered in Times Square to protest Israeli operations against Gazan terrorist organizations and demand an arms embargo against Israel.

"Protesters are out in full force in Times Square to demand an immediate arms embargo!" People's Forum NYV said in an Instagram video. "Now is the time to organize, grow the movement, and demand an end to this violence!"

Palestinian Youth Movement NYC said on Instagram that the Trump administration was trying to dismantle their movement and disconnect them from Gaza.

Further pro-Palestinian protests have been set for New York, continuing the trend of unrest since the March 8 arrest of Khalil.

The People's Forum is set to host a Saturday event calling for the freedom of Khalil, featuring his legal team, influencer Alana Hadid, and singer Macklemore.

"Together we will defend free speech and reaffirm our collective commitment to ending the genocide of the Palestinian people," read an advertisement for the event. "We have a duty to fight against genocide and the stakes have never been so high."

Shut it Down For Palestine also sought to prepare New York City and other American population centers for a March 30 Land Day mass protest, which commemorates 1976 land confiscations in Israel.

"This year, as Trump threatens to ‘take Gaza’ and as the Zionist displacement campaign persists in the West Bank, our duty to stand with Palestine is as urgent as ever," the People's Forum said on X on Tuesday.

The protests over Khalil come as the Trump administration has moved to deport other activists involved in the campus anti-Israel protest movement that has seen mass vandalism, occupation of buildings and grounds, and the harassment and intimidation of students and staff.

Palestinian Columbia student Leqaa Kordia, who was involved in anti-Israel protests, was arrested for overstaying her expired student visa. Another Columbia student involved in the protests, Indian national Ranjani Srinivasan, had her visa revoked and self-deported.

Indian Georgetown University student Badar Khan Suri was detained, according to Reuters, on Wednesday, accused of ties to Hamas and Hamas propaganda and antisemitism on social media. Lebanese Brown University assistant professor Dr. Rasha Alawieh was deported after she attended last month's funeral for Hezbollah general secretary Hassan Nasrallah.