French ministers decry Nanterre graffiti calling for Jewish union 'out of our universities'

French ministers decried graffiti at University Paris Nanterre calling for a Jewish students' union to be ousted from universities on Thursday, promising the action would not go unanswered.

"UEJF (Union of Jewish Students of France) out of our universities," read graffiti scrawled on the street, shared in a picture on X Thursday by the national French union. "Zionists equals fascists.”

The union said that the graffiti was a crude form of antisemitism and would continue to represent Jewish students against anti-Jewish hatred.

"To those who dream of universities without Jews: We will not leave," said UEJF.

« UEJF hors de nos facs. Sionistes = fascistes. »Ce tag vu à Nanterre est une forme brute d’antisémitisme.À ceux qui rêvent d’universités sans Juifs : nous ne partirons pas. L’UEJF continuera de défendre les étudiants juifs et de combattre la haine, partout où elle s’exprime. pic.twitter.com/TaIIiKIfEN — UEJF (@uejf) April 10, 2025

The graffiti was removed by the university within a few hours, UEJF said on Friday. The university had also filed a police complaint, according to National Education Minister Elisabeth Borne, who on Thursday called for the punishment of the perpetrators.

"Antisemitism is a crime," Borne said on social media. "The graffiti targeting Jewish students on the Nanterre University campus is intolerable."

Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste echoed Borne, also decrying the graffiti as antisemitism.

The European Jewish Congress also issued a statement of support for UEJF, saying that Jewish students had a right to be on every campus.

"Equating Zionism with fascism is not only false, it is antisemitic," the EJC said on X.