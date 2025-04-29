'Eliminate this Jewish whore:' French Assembly president sent antisemitic death threats

French National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet allegedly received antisemitic death threats in letter that she revealed on social media on Friday.

"We've been trying to eliminate this f***ing Jew for a long time," the letters allegedly warned ahead of Braun-Pivet's book signing event in Bordeaux.

"What a pleasure to eradicate this b**ch," the letters continued, adding that a "good Jew is the dead Jew."

Another letter threatened "Jewish whore, you're going to die."

The threat also says "we are going to destroy you....hoping that the cancer will do it before us." Braun-Privet announced in January that she was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago and was undergoing hormone therapy. Previous threat sent to Braun-Pivet in 2023 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The letters contained highly derogatory language and terms for women and Jews, including the French-Arabic slang insult for Jews, "youpin."

Braun-Pivet said on X that she would not give in to such intimidation.

« Éliminer cette putain de juive [...] 18h jeudi » : voici les lettres que j'ai reçues avant ma dédicace à Bordeaux. Des menaces de mort, une haine assumée, un antisémitisme immonde. Je n’ai jamais cédé à l’intimidation. Rien ni personne ne m’empêchera de rencontrer les Français… pic.twitter.com/8nI4Uzhiso — Yaël Braun-Pivet (@YaelBRAUNPIVET) April 25, 2025

"Nothing and no one will stop me from meeting the French people and defending the values of our Republic," said the Renaissance politician.

'Intolerable antisemitism'

Braun-Pivet's peers closed ranks to defend her against the threats, with Territories Partnership Minister Francois Rebsamen calling the remarks vile. Socialist Party First Secretary Olivier Faure said on X that the author of the notes was a coward who hid behind anonymity and if he was identified should be punished according to the law. The Ecologists Party National Secretary Marine Tondelier and La France Insoumise parliamentary président Mathilde Panot said that they would support Braun-Pivet against such hatred.

Collectif Nous Vivrons also offered support, calling the threats cowardly. Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF) president Yonathan Arfi said on X that no antisemitic act was trivial, but the targeting of an elected official was especially egregious.

"In France, hatred of Jews is often inseparable from hatred of the Republic," argued Arfi.

Senate President Gerard Larcher noted that Braun-Pivet had before been targeted by "intolerable antisemitism."

Le Figaro reported that in 2021 Braun-Pivet received emails with antisemitic insults and threats.