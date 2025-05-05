Parental interest in Jewish school enrolment surged since Oct. 7, study finds

There has been a major increase in Jewish parental interest in Jewish school enrolment following October 7, a UnitEd study revealed on Monday. UnitEd is a joint venture led by the Diaspora Ministry and President Isaac Herzog, and the study was carried out by Rosov Consulting.

The study found that a rise in antisemitic incidents alongside paradigmatic shifts in Jewish identity following October 7 has propelled many parents to seek out Jewish schools for their children.

The surge was particularly apparent in France and North America.

In France, inquiries about Jewish schools increased by 27%, meaning around 40% of Jewish children are now in Jewish schools. In North America, 60% of Jewish schools reported increased interest from prospective parents, with 39% of parents considering transferring their children to Jewish schools.

Similar trends were witnessed in Toronto, with a surge in transfer requests, and the Netherlands, where the only Jewish school in Amsterdam is now at full capacity and cannot accept more students.

It also found that Jewish schools around the world have experienced new and complex challenges since October 7 which many report feeling unprepared for. This includes many educators feeling they lack the necessary tools to teach about Israel, even though they are the first port of call of information for many students regarding Israel and antisemitism. Hana Dorsman, Director of UnitEd (credit: Courtesy)

UnitEd reported that parents and students are turning to Jewish teachers for help understanding new expressions of antisemitism in their communities, and are turning to schools to provide up-to-date information about Israel and the war, as well as tools to confront antisemitism and advocate for Israel from a Zionist perspective.

Just 35% of educators said they felt prepared to handle current educational challenges.

Nevertheless, this has not stopped Jewish teachers seeking out employment in Jewish educational facilities, with an increase in requests from Jewish public school teachers to move to Jewish institutions out of a sense of mission.

"The Jewish school has always been the anchor of the Jewish community and the key to its continuity," says Hana Dorsman, CEO of UnitEd.

“Today, after October 7, its role is even more crucial. If in the past Jewish educators focused on building and strengthening Jewish identity, today — in the face of growing antisemitism and pro-Palestinian expressions — they must also equip students with resilience and coping tools.”

Dorsman added that the coming years will see a mass shift to Jewish schools.

"That’s why it’s critical to act now — to ensure that interested families are not deterred and that Jewish schools deliver, with skilled educators and quality education.”