A global microphone for Israel’s voices: Inside the work of World Emunah

This article was written in conjunction with World Emunah.

As the 2025 Jerusalem Post New York Conference approaches, World Emunah is preparing not only to participate but also to make a statement – a testament to its enduring commitment to Israel and Jewish communities around the world.

Established nine decades ago, Emunah has grown into Israel’s largest Religious Zionist social service organization, supported by a global network coordinated through its umbrella body, World Emunah. Today, the organization serves not only as a vital pillar for Israel’s most vulnerable populations but also as an essential bridge between Diaspora Jewry and Israeli society.

“Emunah began 90 years ago,” stated Tema Klausner, president of World Emunah. “Interestingly, I recently met someone whose great-grandmother participated in the Kindertransport in England via Emunah. This is where we come from.”

From those early days of rescuing Jewish children during the Holocaust, the organization expanded to meet the needs of orphaned and refugee children in Israel. With the vision of Rabbanit Sarah Herzog and other pioneering women, Emunah expanded into a network of services designed to strengthen families, starting with childcare to support working mothers. Tema Klausner with President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog. (credit: World Emunah)

Doing 'Whatever it takes to make a healthy family'

Today, Emunah’s work spans five children’s homes, 100 daycare centers, a college, high schools, shelters for women, and therapy centers. “Whatever it takes to make a healthy family,” said Klausner.

Emunah’s reach goes far beyond Israel’s borders. As Klausner explained, “World Emunah is the umbrella organization for all the supporters around the world. These people – some going back generations – feel a great connection to Israel through Emunah.”

Their support isn’t only financial; through World Emunah’s involvement with the World Zionist Organization, supporters also have an input in shaping Israel’s future. “It’s a tremendous step,” said Klausner. “World Emunah enables people around the world to really have a voice in what goes on in Israel.”

Meira Lerner, director of World Emunah, elaborated on the organization’s unique position: “We are the Religious Zionist voice for the Jewish people in the Zionist Congress,” she said. “And in times of crisis, like the ongoing war, that voice becomes even more critical.”

In response to the attack on October 7 and the ensuing conflict, Emunah has taken action on several fronts, within Israel and via its international divisions. “An emergency campaign was launched immediately,” Lerner stated. “We have branches in eight countries, and they all mobilized quickly, raising more than a million dollars right away.”

That funding has been used to address urgent needs across Emunah centers in Israel. One of the most pressing was at the Neve Landy home for at-risk boys aged six to 18, near the Gaza border. “The staff is mostly male, and they were all called up [to the army],” said Klausner. “Suddenly, you have these boys – already in a precarious emotional and mental state – left without their routine. That was a tremendous challenge.”

The community-oriented ethos that defines Emunah

The solution came from within. “Former staff members came back to help,” Lerner said. “People who used to work or volunteer at these homes said, ‘We have to pitch in.’ And they did.” It’s just one example of the community-oriented ethos that defines Emunah.

The organization also needed to strengthen security measures at vulnerable locations and enhance services at therapy centers, especially in severely impacted areas such as Sderot. “In our Sderot Therapy Center, we’ve collaborated with the municipality to support not only the residents but also municipal therapists and social workers,” Lerner said. “Local authorities actively reach out to us.”

World Emunah affiliates also stepped in to provide practical aid to families of reservists. “Emunah Canada raised money for gift cards to help families whose husbands were called up and who couldn’t work,” said Lerner. “These are people who were evacuated, who were already struggling. It was just one of many ways we tried to help.”

World Emunah plays a crucial role in elevating the voices of Religious Zionist women during this critical period. “At our Women’s Leadership Conference in March, we featured Sapir Bluzer from the Reservists’ Wives Forum as a keynote speaker,” Lerner said. “An important segment of society consists of wives and mothers of soldiers, as well as women who have served as well, and their perspectives must be acknowledged. Emunah provides them with that platform.”

The role of international supporters extends beyond financial contributions. Personal visits, particularly by young people, have made a profound impact. “Every summer, we run a summer camp program in our homes, with American staff and teens who come to run day camps,” said Lerner. “It’s not just about fun. It’s about exposure to Hebrew, to Israeli life, to resilience. These American teens see a side of Israel they wouldn’t get by just sightseeing.”

Klausner agreed, emphasizing the lasting value of these connections. “They’re not tourists. They don’t see themselves that way. They come to serve, to build friendships. That changes their perspective completely.”

Beyond summer programs, Emunah hosts mission trips year-round. “We recently had a bat mitzvah mission from the US,” said Lerner. “Yes, they went to the Kotel and Yad Vashem, but they also visited our daycare centers and homes. They saw the real Israel. It’s not just Tel Aviv beaches, it’s about people who have gone through hardship and who remain strong and brave.”

These encounters, Klausner added, help form more grounded connections between Israel and the Diaspora. “When you stop thinking of yourself as a tourist and start thinking of yourself as part of the Jewish nation that has a homeland, it’s a completely different perspective.”

As Emunah looks to the future, its leaders view enhancing these connections as essential to their mission. “We want to strengthen our global presence by providing people with additional avenues to connect–to serve, to understand, and to be part of something larger,” Lerner said. “Our objective is to cultivate a global community that supports Israel not just during crises, but consistently.”■

