Avraham Duvdevani approved to serve as Global Chairman of KKL-JNF

Avraham Duvdevani, who for the past decade has served as chairman of the World Zionist Organization, has been officially approved to serve as global chairman of KKL-JNF. The organization is not exactly new to him. While heading the WZO, he was also its co-chairman.He was voted into office by the newly elected board.Born in Jerusalem in 1945, Duvdevani studied at the Netiv Meir Yeshiva before embarking on his mandatory army service, joining the paratroopers division and participating in the reunification of Jerusalem during the Six Day War of 1967.He subsequently studied at the Hebrew University where he earned a bachelor's degree in Jewish History and Educational Administration and a master’s degree in the Sociology of Education.Duvdevani is married to Dina with whom he has four children. The family lives in Ramat Gan.