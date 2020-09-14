Bahraini Jewish community sees opportunity to grow with normalization

The Bahraini Jewish community, always very small in size, today numbers around just 50 souls. But with the forging of the normalization agreement between Israel and the island nation of Bahrain, due to be formalized on Tuesday, the country’s Jewish community was thrust into the spotlight. Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, informal head of the community Ebrahim Dahood Nonoo said he hopes the agreement will provide a shot in the arm for the local Jewish community by bringing in visitors and business leaders. Nonoo also said he believed Bahrainis will welcome the agreement for the potential benefits that Bahrain may reap from it, adding that Jews in the country feel comfortable practicing their religion and well integrated into Bahraini society. The present Bahrain Jewish community is descendant from Jewish Iraqi traders who moved to the country at the end of the 19th century, and set up businesses and stores in their new country. By the 1940s, Nonoo says there were some 800 Jews living in Bahrain but following the adoption of the partition plan for Palestine in 1947 by the UN, riots broke out against the Jewish community in which property was damaged, including the synagogue which was burnt, and Jews physically assaulted. Nonoo says that the perpetrators were largely migrant port workers from Yemen and Oman but regardless the large majority of the Jewish community moved to Israel and beyond. Another group left some 10 years later. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Today the community is aging with much of the youth leaving to study abroad and ultimately not returning, often moving to New York or London, says Nonoo. But he says that the Jews who remain live openly Jewish lives without fear of harassment from the state or the local population. Nonoo says that Bahrain’s Jews feel integrated into the country’s society and that the wider population is friendly towards the community. “We consider ourselves very much Bahraini, we have a very eastern culture and blend in well. Our culture is very Arabic in our way of life, in what we eat, and how we live,” he says.“I consider myself Bahraini and an Arab Jew, meaning that my culture is Arabic and my religion is Jewish.”Because of the community’s small size and aging nature, prayer services with a minyan (quorum of ten men) are rare, and usually happen only on Jewish holidays. Nonoo says that the synagogue is currently being refurbished which should be completed sometime next year. Part of the building will be in use as a museum and part reserved for prayer services. The community is also trying to obtain the services of a rabbi on at least a part time basis. “The community has been getting smaller and smaller, but it now has a much better chance to see expand,” because of the Israel-Bahrain agreement, said Nonoo.
“If we have visitors coming, it will be a good chance to get minyanim all the time, and expand the community.”Of the new agreement itself, Nonoo said that he believed Bahrainis will welcome the arrangement, noting that many Bahrainis are familiar with Jewish people. He noted that the synagogue is located in a predominantly Shia area of the capital Manama, and said that Bahrainis from both the majority Shia and Sunni communities would be equally at ease with the normalization agreement with the Jewish state. “I think they are far more interested in the benefits from the deal with Israel and earning a living for themselves,” then animosities over the Israel - Palestinian conflict, Nonoo said. “And I don’t see younger generation as interested in any of the old antagonisms. They will support this deal and will want to see benefits from it.”
