Birthright trips to resume, no need for quarantine for those jabbed

Birthright Israel received a confirmation from the Israeli Ministry of Health that trips to Israel can resume, according to JNS.
The 10-day programs were stopped in August due to travel restrictions meant to curb the COVID-19 Delta variant, after starting again in May.
Participants must be fully vaccinated with two or three shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or with one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, to join a Birthright trip. There can't be more than a six-month gap from when the participant gets jabbed until the trip's departure.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}
The organization will not have to quarantine for a seven-day period for those who have been vaccinated within the past five months.
Others that can join the trip include those who have recovered from COVID-19 and received at least one FDA-approved vaccine, also no more than six months between the last shot and the trip's departure.
Participants will have to do PCR and serological tests when arriving in Israel, and have to wait for the results before starting the trip.