Birthright trips to resume, no need for quarantine for those jabbed

Birthright Israel received a confirmation from the Israeli Ministry of Health that trips to Israel can resume, according to JNS

The 10-day programs were stopped in August due to travel restrictions meant to curb the COVID-19 Delta variant, after starting again in May.

Participants must be fully vaccinated with two or three shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or with one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, to join a Birthright trip. There can't be more than a six-month gap from when the participant gets jabbed until the trip's departure.

The organization will not have to quarantine for a seven-day period for those who have been vaccinated within the past five months.

Others that can join the trip include those who have recovered from COVID-19 and received at least one FDA-approved vaccine, also no more than six months between the last shot and the trip's departure.

A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)