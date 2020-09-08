The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Boris Lozhkin: Ukraine is least antisemitic country in central Europe

Lozhkin will headline Kyiv Jewish Forum on September 8-9.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 06:09
Boris Lozhkin to speak at Kyiv Jewish Forum online. (photo credit: JCU)
Boris Lozhkin to speak at Kyiv Jewish Forum online.
(photo credit: JCU)
Boris Lozhkin, president of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine, will be opening this year’s Kyiv Jewish Forum, which will be broadcast online September 8 and September 9 in partnership with the Jerusalem Post. The conference will feature addresses by leading world figures, including Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, Benjamin Gantz, Alternate Prime Minister of Israel, Ronald Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress, Elan Carr, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, and human rights activist Natan Sharansky, among others.
WATCH the Kyev Jewish Forum, September 8 at 7 p.m. Israel time >>
Participants in the online conference will participate in a wide variety of fascinating panel discussions, including the legacy of Babyn Yar, the Iranian threat, Jewish leadership in the fight against COVID-19, the state of antisemitism in Ukraine, the durability of the US-Israel alliance, and many other thought-provoking topics. The conference will be broadcast on the Jerusalem Post site on September 8-9.
In addition to serving as president of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine, Lozhkin also is a vice president of the World Jewish Congress and the Eurasian Jewish Congress and works intensively with the European Jewish community.
Lozhkin says that today Ukraine is regarded as the least antisemitic country in central Europe, and is a much more open and accepting society. “The relationship between Jews and Ukrainians is very tolerant, and it is a safe country for Jews,” he says. Lozhkin notes that the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is Jewish, and the country’s former prime minister, Volodymyr Groysman, is also Jewish. “We have seen a renaissance of Jewish life in Ukraine,” says Lozhkin. “The Ukrainian Jewish community is very active. There are many Jewish organizations – both religious and non-religious. There are Jewish centers, Jewish schools, and kosher restaurants.” Lozhkin estimates that the Jewish population of Ukraine today is approximately 200,000.
Tune in, TODAY, at 7 p.m. Israel time >>
One of the most significant projects that the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine has undertaken is its ‘Righteous Among the Nations Project.’ Lozhkin says that there are more than 2,600 Ukrainians among Yad Vashem’s listing of non-Jewish who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust. 
“I thought that Ukrainians should know more about these heroes, especially because they were not Jewish,” says Lozhkin.
To that end, Lozhkin and the Confederation decided to honor these notable Ukrainians by having streets and public squares named in their honor in the cities and towns where they lived. The Confederation contacted the mayors of towns and villages to encourage them to name a street and square in their city after these righteous individuals.
To date, he says, twenty-two streets in Ukraine have been named after Ukrainian heroes, who risked their lives to save Jews, with the ultimate goal to name one hundred streets throughout the country after righteous Ukrainian gentiles. Lozhkin says that the naming of streets after Ukrainians who assisted Jews is a great lesson of tolerance and education.
“It teaches a great lesson that there was a Holocaust because there might be young people in Ukraine, who know nothing about it. We need to teach young people that there was such a tragedy, but that in this tragedy, there were Ukrainians who were tolerant.”
Learn more about this conference >>


Tags ukraine diaspora jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Neve Shalom fire - a wake-up call for coexistence and peace - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
The coronavirus chaos is caused by one person: Netanyahu - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
5 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by