California Jewish Community fighting to save American democracy

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JANUARY 17, 2021 14:28
A Capitol police officer stands with members of the National Guard behind a crowd control fence surrounding Capitol Hill a day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the Capitol building, Jan. 7, 2021 (photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGE)
A Capitol police officer stands with members of the National Guard behind a crowd control fence surrounding Capitol Hill a day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the Capitol building, Jan. 7, 2021
(photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGE)
Following the alarming events in Washington, DC, on January 6, California's Jewish community has come together to voice a loud and clear message to the US House of Representatives: "Take action to protect our democracy."
More than 110 Jewish organizations, leaders and rabbis from across California that compile the state's diverse Jewish community have signed a letter calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to take immediate to confront hyper-partisanship and rising extremism in our politics.
The unprecedented coalition of Jewish entities urged the House leaders to publicly affirm their commitment to “the foundational elements of our democratic republic, working together to rebuild the public’s trust,” the letter read.
The letter further noted that the recent events at the Capitol Hill have rekindled serious concerns about "the security of Jewish and other targeted Americans," mentioning domestic terrorism and online disinformation as growing fears, considering the antisemitic symbols carried by many of participants of the Capitol Hill riot.
“For the Jewish community these concerns go beyond inflammatory rhetoric or abstract concepts of civility and speak directly to security," Tyler Gregory, Executive Director of the San Francisco-based JCRC said. "It was not lost on us that some of the rioters wore explicitly antisemitic clothing celebrating Jewish persecution.”
Gregory continued, noting that “the Jewish American experience has taught us that our future depends on civil discourse and a strong democracy. Our community needs to know that our leaders will not only guarantee our safety in the short run but also safeguard the norms and institutions upon which that safety is predicated.”
The letter called on all relevant law enforcement agencies to fully investigate the events that unfolded at the Capitol Hill and to "hold relevant individuals and groups accountable for any illegal and dangerous actions."
Addressing a possible future incident, the Jewish coalition demanded that Pelosi and McCarthy come together and pass bipartisan legislation that would "ensure an effective and equitable response to future civil unrest on federal property."
"We, the undersigned Jewish organizations and community leaders...look forward to your leadership in bringing us together around our common principles to restore civility in America," the letter concluded.
The letter reflects the growing fears of many American Jews who are witnessing increasing instances of far-right activists carrying out antisemitic actions in Jewish communities.
Following the riots at Capitol Hill, a Confederate flag was tied to the front door of the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York, leading the museum to issue a statement connecting "these horrific acts of emboldened antisemitism" and the events that unfolded at the US Capitol shortly before.
The coronavirus pandemic has also led to several cases of antisemitic conspiracies blaming Jews for spreading the virus. These kind of conspiracies were mostly circulated online by far-right conspirators and organizations.


Tags American Jewry diaspora jews California antisemitism Nancy Pelosi House of Representatives Capitol Hill conspiracy theories
