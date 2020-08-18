The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Diaspora interns flourishing in Israel despite coronavirus crisis

Along with yeshiva and university and other educational programs, the Israel Experience branch of the Jewish Agency recently brought 20 young people from around the Jewish world to Israel.

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 18, 2020 19:31
President Reuven Rivlin is seen visiting the Jewish Agency-run Ulpan Etzion in Jerusalem. (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin is seen visiting the Jewish Agency-run Ulpan Etzion in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
Despite the difficulties wrought by the current global health crisis, young Jews from around the world have continued to seek opportunities for personal growth and development in the Jewish state.
Along with yeshiva, university and other educational programs, the Israel Experience branch of the Jewish Agency recently brought 20 young people from around the Jewish world to Israel to participate in its Aviv-up internship program, a joint project with Masa Israel.
Two of those who came for the program are Tom Hayoun from France and Shana Partouche from Canada, who have spent the last six weeks working in Israel, gaining experience, skills, and a flavor for the country.
Hayoun, 24, was working in Paris in a full time job, but had for a long time thought about moving to Israel.
Earlier this year he decided the time was now, so quit his job, and signed up for the internship program where he found a position with a sustainable eco company which finds uses for discarded wooden transport palettes.
Hayoun and the others on the program arrive on July 1 and entered quarantine for the mandatory 14-day period, after which they were able to take up their positions.
He is now working in the company’s digital marketing department, developing its business strategy, formulating partnerships and thinking about new ways to take the company forward.
“I wanted to come to Israel for a long time, learn Hebrew, discover the culture, the language and the people, and the internship has really helped me do that,” said Hayoun.
He is now intent on making aliyah (immigrate to Israel), although will not do so immediately and will return to France for a short period before coming back next year.
Partouche, 21, from Montreal although originally from Paris, is currently studying for her bachelors degree in psychology at McGill University, and was supposed to be participating in an internship program in Canada. But when it got canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, she was left at loose ends with nothing to do for the summer.
When she stumbled across an advertisement for the Masa Internship Program however she quickly decided that it could be a great replacement for her canceled plans, and by July 1 she was already in Israel, working in a Zoology laboratory at Tel Aviv University.
“The internship is really good experience to put on my résumé, people always are interested in anything happening in Israel, and doing an internship shows you are open-minded and curious about the world,” she said.
Both Partouche and Hayoun lamented, however, that the coronavirus crisis has limited their opportunities to have the full experience of living in the Jewish state, since many activities have been severely restricted due to the public health crisis.
Social activities and large events have been seriously curtailed, something which disappointed Hayoun and Partouche since when they signed up for the program, COVID-19 cases in Israel were very low.
Nevertheless, both said that the current circumstances only made them more eager to return at a different time and get the full experience.


Tags Jewish Agency diaspora Masa Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's secretive style of governance is an insult to his ministers By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Ruth Gavison's commitment to liberal nationalism is lasting legacy By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by