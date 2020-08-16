The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Diaspora Minister extends relations to UAE Jewish community of 1,500

The goal of the meeting was to promote relations between the Jewish State and the Jewish community, and find ways to offer support to the isolated community.

By CELIA JEAN  
AUGUST 16, 2020 06:17
Just days after the historic UAE-Isarel deal was struck, Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich reached out to the humble United Arab Emirate Jewish community of 1,500 on August 15, 2020. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Just days after the historic UAE-Isarel deal was struck, Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich reached out to the humble United Arab Emirate Jewish community of 1,500 on August 15, 2020.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich has reached out to the humble United Arab Emirate Jewish community of 1,500 people, just days after the historic UAE-Isarel deal was struck.
Cooperation between the Jewish community and the Diaspora Ministry was agreed upon in a Zoom meeting in which community members and leaders spoke with Yankelevich, whose role as Diaspora Minister is to manage Israel's relations with Jewish communities abroad. 
The goal of the meeting was to promote relations between the Jewish State and the Jewish community, and find ways to offer support to the isolated community. The members of the community also requested that the minister come to visit them as soon as possible in order to get to know the community and its various needs.
"The political agreement is big news for Israel, but also for the local Jewish community there, which has for many years been isolated and detached from the State of Israel and the global Jewish activities of the Ministry of Diaspora," Yankelevich wrote in a letter to the community following the Zoom meeting.
"Together we will be able to leverage our capabilities in the Diaspora Ministry and involve the Jews from the United Arab Emirates in the ministry's many projects, as part of our international activities to strengthen Jewish identity and ties with the State of Israel."
During the meeting, Yankelevich held a professional dialogue on educational and community issues and answered questions from community members, including Rudy and Anna Liss Benhion and their two children, who collectively moved from France to the UAE several years ago amid fear of living as a Jew in France.
According to the Jewish couple, they feel safer openly living a Jewish life in the UAE on account of the tolerance from surrounding authorities and citizens. 
Also participating in the meeting was president of the community, Mr. Sally Wolfe, and the UAE's religious leader, Rabbi Levy. 
"I was very excited to hear about Mr. Wolfe and Rabbi Levy's activities and traditions which preserve the Jewish identity and the continued studying of the Talmud in the area," Yankelevich wrote. 
She added that she was also happy to see the "personal care that the Jews receive from the leaders of their community."


Tags diaspora jews UAE Omer Yankelevich UAE Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UNSC's vote against extending Iran arms embargo sends mixed messages By JPOST EDITORIAL
A tour of Acre's attractions and hidden gems By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu is still up to his tricks By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by