Due to COVID-19: AIPAC cancels its 2021 policy conference

"Due to the unprecedented situation this is the first time [we are cancelling the policy conference] – since it was already clear that we did not have a predictable avenue to safely bring together thousands of pro-Israel Americans, we have been forced to cancel," an AIPAC official told The Jerusalem Post.

WASHINGTON – The American Israel Public Affairs Committee ( AIPAC ) announced on Sunday it would cancel its 2021 policy conference due to COVID-19 . The organization’s president, Betsy Korn, sent an email to members, in a message marking the first time the event will be canceled.Korn informed the people who have already registered that they will get a refund.“Given the continued uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and without a predictable avenue to safely bring together thousands of pro-Israel Americans, we have been forced to cancel the 2021 AIPAC Policy Conference,” she wrote.“While we will sorely miss seeing our AIPAC family in Washington and connecting in person as a pro-Israel community, what truly binds us together is our shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of America and Israel,” the email reads. “AIPAC will continue to find new and creative ways over the coming year for us to connect online and in person to advance the US-Israel relationship.““The impact of COVID-19 will make this a different and challenging year. But we are confident that the AIPAC community will continue to overcome any obstacle and rise to the occasion,” she added. “We look forward to continuing our most important work together to ensure the safety and security of the United States and Israel.”