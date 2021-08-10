'End Jew Hatred' to protest against Ben & Jerry's decision in NYC

A march to protest Ben & Jerry's decision to stop selling ice cream in Judea and Samaria has been coordinated in New York City by the grassroots movement End Jew Hatred and is scheduled to take place this Thursday.

The march will gather at the New York Public Library and then proceed to go to a Ben & Jerry's store in Times Square.

"Ben & Jerry’s illegal boycott is the biggest act of corporate antisemitism since Airbnb," the press release on the End Jew Hatred website reads.

*Boycotting Israel encourages violence against Jews.*

This isn’t hyperbole, this literally just happened.

This comes after several different towns, including Hempstead in Long Island, formally announced that they will be cutting ties with Ben and Jerry's and their parent company Unilever due to the decision.

This comes after several different towns, including Hempstead in Long Island, formally announced that they will be cutting ties with Ben and Jerry's and their parent company Unilever due to the decision.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has warned Unilever that the state will not invest any funds in the company unless they "reverse the decision to stop selling ice cream" to Judea and Samaria.

Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.