The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Protestors in New York cry ‘Globalize the intifada’ at demonstration

Several hundred participate in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Brooklyn, New York, chanted ‘We don’t want no two states, we want all of it,’ and ‘There is only one solution, intifada revolution.’

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 1, 2021 13:03
Pro-Palestine protesters hold a banner, as they demonstrate outside Downing Street in London, Britain, June 12, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
Pro-Palestine protesters hold a banner, as they demonstrate outside Downing Street in London, Britain, June 12, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
Several hundred protestors took part in a pro-Palestinian rally on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York, using inflammatory rhetoric and messaging against Israel, lauding “intifada” uprisings and chanting to take control of Israeli territory, as well as the West Bank and Gaza. 
During the protest, organized by an organization called “Within Our Lifetime - United for Palestine,” demonstrators marched behind three large banners, one calling to “Globalize the Intifada,” another stating “Zionism is Terrorism,” and the other bearing the message “We will free Palestine within our lifetime.”
Intifada is an Arabic word meaning “uprising.” During the Second Intifada from 2000 to 2005, Palestinian terrorist groups including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as well as various other groups connected to the Fatah party, conducted hundreds of terror attacks against Israeli civilians and security personnel, killing more than 1,000. 
During Saturday’s rally, Marchers chanted “We don’t want no two states, we want all of it,” in reference to the two-state solution that has formed the basis of peace proposals since then. 
A Twitter account which posted video footage of demonstrators chanting the “We don’t want no two states, we want all of it,” was deleted on Sunday afternoon. 
 
Other slogans sung during the rally were “If we don’t get no justice then they don’t get no peace,” as well as “intifada, intifada,” “There is only one solution, intifada revolution,” “mobilize the intifada,” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” 
Demonstrators held aloft Palestinian flags set off red, green, and black flares and held up pictures of Palestinians who they said were killed by Israeli security personnel, while a pick-up truck bearing activists flying the Palestinian flag led the rally. 
Some demonstrators blocked traffic in the area, and also leveled profanities such as “F**k you” to commuters and pedestrians held up by the rally. 


Tags bds intifada pro palestinian groups
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The power of Israel's economy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's political culture is still stuck in the gutter - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

When Israeli journalist legend Roni Daniel died, what died with him?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Jibril Rajoub deserves an Olympic medal in incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Olympic fair and foul play

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by