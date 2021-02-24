The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

From Kuwait to Oman, Jews are preparing for a Purim unlike any other

The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities will host a virtual Purim event.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 12:32
Purim groggers, masks and hamantaschen (photo credit: GETTY IMAGES)
Purim groggers, masks and hamantaschen
(photo credit: GETTY IMAGES)
Across the Gulf states, from Kuwait to Oman, Jews are preparing for a Purim unlike any other they have ever had.
The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities is hosting a virtual Purim event on Thursday, February 25. It is the first of its kind and the first since the founding of the AGJC this month. It is also taking place during the Covid pandemic, giving it added value and resonance. 
Across the Gulf states, from Kuwait to Oman, Jews are preparing for a Purim unlike any other they have ever had.Across the Gulf states, from Kuwait to Oman, Jews are preparing for a Purim unlike any other they have ever had.
There are hundreds of Jews across the Gulf states, but many of them have had no organized communal public activities until recently, due to a variety of reasons.
In recent years, however, the Jewish communities of Bahrain, which dates from the 19th century, and of the United Arab Emirates, have been more vocal. This was boosted by the Abraham Accords which saw 130,000 Israelis go to Dubai, and large public Hanukkah events in 2020.
There are Jews who also reside in the Gulf and are in the US military or large, multinational companies. Now everyone in the Gulf and around the world can participate in the virtual Purim that will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and 8:30 p.m. in Oman and the UAE, due to their different time zones. 
The megillah reading will be done by Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie, with a keynote speech by Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence.  
“This historic event is important because for the first time, the Jewish communities of the six GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] countries will celebrate Purim together,” said Ambassador Houda Nonoo, who has been increasingly active on social media promoting the event, and is one of the leading lights of the Gulf today and a key voice discussing the Jewish community. 
“When we began creating the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities, our vision was to create a people-to-people network of Jews in the Gulf who are developing Jewish life in the region,” she said. “With this in mind, it was important for us to kick off with an event right away – and what better time to do so than for Purim?
“AS WE prepared for this event, it was very important to us that we incorporate elements of interfaith and co-existence, which is what makes the Gulf so unique and special,” Nonoo said. “We are honored that H.E. Dr. Sh. Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa will be giving the keynote speech,” she said.
She also noted that famed Emirati calligraphy artist Thoufeek Zakriya will create a piece of Purim artwork live, and together with our friends from around the world, the Jewish communities of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will all join Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie for a live reading of the megillah. 
Across the Gulf, many are excited. Michael Sussman, a businessman currently in Dubai and CEO of Sussman Corporate Security, said that it is a real historic opportunity to participate in this virtual Purim. 
“It is the first time in history where representatives of the Jewish communities from across the Gulf will hear the Book of Esther being read together – it is the founding of something new,” he said. 
“In the early days of the State of Israel, people had to be physically present to experience its creation,” Sussman said. “In the case of the GCC, people just need to click a button and can participate from their homes, wherever they are in the world.  This is a very exciting time for world Jewry." 
IN OMAN, the local director of the AGJC, who asked to go by the initials M.K., is looking forward to the event. “This is important because the sharing of festivals and religious holidays highlights the importance of connecting Jewish life to Jews all over the world. The celebration of Purim is especially important for Jewish children, as their direct participation in the festivities with costumes and in the reading of the megillah is essential.” 
“This event is important, because for so many years, the Jewish communities and individuals in the Gulf would celebrate the holidays on their own. But through the AGJC, we are now able to celebrate as the broader Jewish communities of the Gulf,” says association president Ebahim Dawood Nonoo, who is also chairman of the local synagogue association, known locally as the HOTC.  
“We can read the megillah together and celebrate the holiday of Purim together. We are part of something much larger now and it’s very exciting,” he said. “The event is special because it is held under an atmosphere of openness and understanding. There is a wish to understand more about the Jewish faith in the Arab world, especially as we are essentially cousins.”
Alex Peterfreund, the board member representing the Jewish Community of the Emirates at the AGJC, also describes how different this Purim is.
“The pandemic that is now entering its second year has caused a lot of damage,” he said. “People more than ever need some positive news. One of the positive effects of the weekly pre-Kabbalat Shabbat [welcoming the Shabbat] Zooms of the Jewish Council of the Emirates is that it has brought together the Jewish Communities of the Gulf.
“I see the creation of the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities as a direct result,” Peterfreund said. “The Purim Zoom of the AGJC will bring a message of peace and love that is so needed in those difficult times.” 
People from around the Gulf and world are invited to join the event. They can register online for the limited available space.  


Tags purim diaspora jews Gulf States
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is KKL-JNF's plan to buy Palestinian land in West Bank controversial?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by