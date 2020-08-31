The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

German Jewish leaders turn down US briefing on Iran danger

"We are deeply worried about the continued antisemitic belligerence and genocidal threats emanating from Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei."

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
AUGUST 31, 2020 20:46
US President Donald Trump and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
The president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany ignored a proposed briefing from a top US government official about the dangers of the Iranian regime and American efforts to impose snapback sanctions on Tehran to stop the Islamic Republic from purchasing conventional weapons and building a nuclear military device.
The Jerusalem Post obtained a letter outlining a suggested briefing sent to Dr. Josef Schuster, the president of the nearly 100,000-member Jewish community, and other European Jewish community leaders.
The letter by Rabbi Abraham Cooper states a top US official could “be available to privately brief you on the situation and the timeline for these sanctions to hopefully go into effect. Key to this matter will be decisions of the UK, France, and Germany.”
Cooper, the associate dean of the human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center located in Los Angeles, who recently wrote an opinion article on snapback sanctions in Newsweek, contacted a number of European Jewish leaders suggesting a briefing from a senior US official.
“Like each of you and my colleagues, we are deeply worried about the continued antisemitic belligerence and genocidal threats emanating from Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei and his associates against Israel and Jewish people everywhere,” wrote Cooper. “Now, we face the possibility of an Iran that may soon be able to acquire advanced military hardware and systems. To date, only the US has invoked the request to snap back sanctions against Iran because of its flagrant violations of the nuclear agreement.”
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration opposes a snapback of sanctions against Iran’s regime. In August, Merkel’s government did not vote to extend the UN weapons embargo against Tehran.
Cooper told the Post that the briefing from the US official “is exactly the kind of information that key European Jewish leaders would want to have in hand on an issue that will impact Jews in Europe and elsewhere in the future. It was disappointing.”
Post queries to Schuster and Gideon Joffe, the president of the Berlin local Jewish community, were not immediately returned. Both Schuster and Joffe were born in Israel. Israeli diplomats have expressed frustration to the Post over the years about apathy among some German Jewish leaders.
The Post has sent multiple queries to Schuster in August asking if Merkel should support the UN weapons embargo against Iran. He declined to answer.
Critics of the Central Council claim that because the organization is largely dependent on funding from the federal government, Schuster is reluctant to criticize Merkel’s policies that ostensibly favor Iran.
Dr. Nathan Warszawski, who knew Schuster from medical school, told the Post that “His organizations receive some money from the state to keep him silent.” Warszawski is a member of the Jewish community in the city of Aachen and writes extensively about antisemitism in Germany.
One community leader responded to the US briefing invitation. Michaela Fuhrmann, head of political affairs and communications for the Frankfurt Jewish community, wrote that “on behalf of Prof. Salomon Korn, I would like to thank you very much for your email and your kind offer. Since we are just in the middle of our board elections and the preparations for the holidays according to the pandemic situation, Prof. Korn unfortunately will not be able to attend a common briefing.”
Korn is the president of the Frankfurt community. He and Fuhrmann did not respond to Post queries about why a deputy could not have participated in the briefing and whether Merkel should support the US snapback sanctions against Iran.
Uwe Becker, commissioner to combat antisemitism in the German state of Hesse, where Frankfurt is located, previously told the Post that German government should agree to extend the UN weapons embargo against Iran.


Tags Iran United States germany
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's smart to take COVID precautions as children head back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Can the many schisms in Israeli society ever be reconciled? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amir Peretz Amir Peretz to 'Post': Israel, UAE can enjoy the fruits of the peace deal By AMIR PERETZ
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Is the UAE-Israel deal a manifestation of Abraham's legacy? By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
3 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Iran, Hamas and Islamic Jihad call for 'uprising' after UAE-Israel deal
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, walks during an anti-Israel military show by Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by