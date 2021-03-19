The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Harvard President awarded honorary doctorate from University of Haifa

“Israel has demonstrated to the world that a country or a region doesn't need to be rich in natural resources in order to be a wealthy country," said President Bacow after receiving the honor.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 19, 2021 08:45
President Bacow receiving an honorary doctorate from University of Haifa (photo credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
President Bacow receiving an honorary doctorate from University of Haifa
(photo credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
Harvard President Lawrence Bacow received on Monday an honorary doctorate from the University of Haifa (UH) in recognition of his "global leadership in higher education, redefining the critical role universities play in developing and sustaining communities, and his advocacy for the importance of diversity within education."
President Bacow received the honor during a virtual ceremony organized by the university. In receiving his doctorate, he praised the “start-up nation” for its ability to draw talent from around the world through the opportunities that exist within the country. 
“We live in a world right now where the only truly scarce capital is human capital,” said Bacow. “Israel has demonstrated to the world that a country or a region doesn't need to be rich in natural resources in order to be a wealthy country. Israel does it by creating, aggregating, and acting as a magnet for human capital."
"It draws people to Israel from around the world who come to Israel's universities to study, and people who are attracted to Israel by the opportunity that exists," he added.
“Harvard and the University of Haifa, in their tireless pursuits that they inspire and enable, have never been more important for society than they are now,” Bacow said, referring to the collaboration between the University of Haifa and Harvard in several areas, including marine sciences, archaeology, and environmental studies. 
The two universities are currently conducting a joint study on the etiology of large sea mammals. According to UH, it is "considered the world’s most ambitious research initiative on that topic."
Bacow, after receiving the honor, delivered an address that covered how higher education is responding to defining challenges during the pandemic era by delivering unprecedented value to society.
“Colleges and universities across the United States have cut 650,000 jobs in the last year, about 1 in 10 jobs in the entire sector. Institutions continue to struggle with fulfilling their mission in the face of upheaval and uncertainty. Despite it all, I remain optimistic because there is one aspect of the research university that has become clearer to me over the past year than it has ever been, and that is, where else has failure been embraced and resilience valued so highly?” President Bacow said.
The “innately curious” nature of university faculty is a key component of paving the way toward a brighter future, he said.
“[Faculty] have big ideas, big hypothesis they seek to test,” said Bacow. “Rarely do things work the first time. Experiments have to be redone, theories revised and reevaluated. The work of discovery and innovation requires persistence, dedication, curiosity, and creativity. Society is, in the end, far better off for it.”
“People around the world at institutions like ours are being given a chance to follow their curiosity, to satisfy the deep urge to know and to understand, to seek, and to find," said Bacow, recounting how research conducted at Harvard decades ago paved the way for the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as well as Waze, the Israeli-founded navigation app that was eventually acquired by Google. "The partnerships that exist between our two institutions have expanded the frontiers of knowledge,” President Bacow said, adding, that “in challenging times, the research university inspires action and illuminates a way forward for all of us.”

Bacow earned his S.B. in economics from MIT, later to go on to get his J.D., M.P.P. and Ph.D. from Harvard Law School and Harvard’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. He served as a faculty member at MIT for 24 years, and as its chancellor for four, before being elected as president of Tufts University, a role which he held for 10 years. In 2010, he was appointed by former US president Barack Obama to the board of advisors for the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
In 2018, seven years after becoming a part of the Harvard board, he was named the 29th president of the university.
“Throughout his career, President Bacow has advocated for the enduring values of colleges as enablers of the American dream,” said University of Haifa President Prof. Ron Robin. “It is a great privilege to confer upon him an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Haifa.”
"The honor for President Bacow comes as both Harvard and University of Haifa prioritize the issue of social mobility," the university explained.


Tags Israel United States harvard university University of Haifa collaboration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The High Court was right to allow Israelis into the country to vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's election campaigns lack the big ideas of the past

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Why Israel’s anti-vax party is a cautionary tale

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Why fake news is a major danger for healthy public discourse

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Merav Michaeli is the change Israel needs in 2021 - Ehud Olmert to 'Post'

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by