How a stamp revived the American-Jewish colonial experience

HAYM SALOMON, one of the few financiers of the American Revolution.

IN THIS memorial along the Chicago River, George Washington, in his Revolutionary War uniform, shakes hands with English-born Robert Morris on his right and Polish-Jewish emigrant Salomon on his left. Morris, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, and Salomon provided financial support to assure victory in the American Revolution. At the statue’s base, a plaque envisions a multitude of people being welcomed by Liberty and her outstretched arms. (Spiterman/Flickr)