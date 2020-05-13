The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Hundreds of haredi Jews in Brooklyn celebrate Lag Ba'omer, break lockdown

“Ninety percent of my neighbors are doing the right thing with socially distancing, but it’s 10% who are endangering everyone else’s lives.”

By AARON REICH  
MAY 13, 2020 03:16
Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hasidim celebrate Lag BaOmer in the village of Kiryas Joel (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hasidim celebrate Lag BaOmer in the village of Kiryas Joel
(photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn violated coronavirus social distancing restrictions when taking to the streets celebrating Lag Ba'omer on Monday night, The New York Post reported, citing several videos and witness accounts.
Cellphone footage taken by Crown Heights resident Richard Ward depicts Orthodox Jews dancing hand-in-hand to music near a bonfire in the Bedford-Stuyvesant area, telling The New York Post that he had seen an estimated 200 people there while delivering food.

Noting that many of them were not covering their faces, Ward told The New York Post that “When I first saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘This is crazy.’”
Describing the scene as a “block party, pretty much,” Ward called the police.
“I was scared at first. I was worried. It was real scary for me. That’s why I took the time to call the police, I know people dying from this thing,” he told The New York Post, though specifying that he was told by a 911 dispatch that it was not an emergency, and had to flag down a passing NYPD van.
This was not an isolated incident in Brooklyn, however. In the Boro Park neighborhood, at least 100 people were witnessed gathering to music and dancing in celebration of Lag Ba'omer, a member of the ultra-Orthodox community told The New York Post, which was supported by pictures uploaded by other witnesses to social media.

Requesting to remain anonymous, the man said that “I heard music and I went down and I saw in a vacant lot approximately 100 people singing, dancing,” adding that “95% were not wearing masks and they were not socially distancing.”
The man, who has lived in the neighborhood for around 40 years, called the police, who showed up within 10 minutes, he told The New York Post.
Around 45 minutes later, the area was “completely empty,” he explained.
Despite the large numbers, the man insisted that this was a small minority and did not reflect the community overall.
“Ninety percent of my neighbors are doing the right thing with socially distancing, but it’s 10% who are endangering everyone else’s lives,” he told The New York Post.
According to an NYPD spokesperson regarding the Boro Park gathering, “The group, within minutes, peacefully complied without further incident. No arrests or summonses were issued.”
The police did not comment on the gathering in the Bedford-Stuyvesant area.
Social distancing violations were not limited to the US, with several such incidents also occurring in Israel.
On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of ultra-Orthodox extremist worshipers broke into the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai on Mount Meron despite police closing the tomb due to crowding concerns and the dangers of the coronavirus. Three hundred worshipers were arrested.
Other notable incidents occurred on Tuesday and on Monday night, with police breaking up communal Lag Ba'omer bonfires in Bnei Brak and in Jerusalem's Mea She'arim neighborhood.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


Tags Ultra-Orthodox lag baomer Brooklyn Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit comes at historic time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A strategy for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Father of fallen IDF soldier: I have nothing, he was my whole world
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
3 Head of Chief Rabbinate kashrut to be indicted for bribery
THE BUILDING of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem.
4 Massive crowds gather in Mea Shearim for Lag Ba'omer bonfires - watch
Bnei Brak residents gather around a bonfire, singing songs in honor of the sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, May 2, 2018.
5 Why the Iran-US standoff is going to get worse - analysis
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday any U.S. or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in "all-out war"
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by