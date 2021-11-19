The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
International Holocaust Survivors Night to be held on Hanukkah

The 2021 event is set to be a star-studded one, featuring acclaimed entertainers like Jason Alexander, Mayim Bialik and Tovah Feldshu.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 19, 2021 11:58
HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS visit the site of the Auschwitz death camp, during ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the camp’s liberation and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Poland in January 2018.. (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS)
The Claims Conference (Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany) announced that its annual International Holocaust Survivors Night (IHSN) will be held worldwide on Tuesday, November 30 - the third night of Hanukkah - at 1 p.m. EST.
IHSN was first established in 2017 as the only day to celebrate and honor Holocaust survivors around the world.
“In spite of the limitations from the global pandemic, we are committed to honoring Holocaust survivors every Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights,” Claims Conference president Gideon Taylor said in a statement.
“Once again this year, we are focusing on survivor voices through their testimonies, stories and memories. They are a living example of how light conquers darkness, an example we sorely need as the second year of this devastating pandemic comes to a close. This year, survivors will spread their own messages of hope and resilience at a time when we need it most.”
The 2021 event is set to be a star-studded one, featuring acclaimed entertainers like Jason Alexander, Mayim Bialik and Tovah Feldshuh, as well as musical performances from Steven Skybell and Jennifer Babiak and the Maccabeats.
President Isaac Herzog at the Kafr Kassem memorial service, October 29, 2021. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO) President Isaac Herzog at the Kafr Kassem memorial service, October 29, 2021. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)
Remarks will also be given by Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Germany's Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The celebration will be held virtually, with participants joining from around the world. Communities are also urged to honor Holocaust survivors locally by sharing pictures and videos on social media with the hashtag #IHSN2021.
“What began as an official menorah lighting ceremony honoring survivors at the Western Wall, the Kotel, in Israel, has grown into a truly global event," Claims Conference executive vice president Greg Schneider said. 
"Holocaust survivors live every day as monuments to the strength and resilience of the Jewish people.  Hanukkah commemorates the victory of the few over the many, the weak over the powerful, the light over darkness – therefore, Hanukkah is the perfect holiday to honor survivors and find inspiration in their testimonies. We are honored to celebrate them again this year and will continue to do so every year as this event continues to grow.”
“Today, it is so important; it’s imperative for Holocaust survivors to bear witness and to tell their story," said Abe Foxman, Holocaust survivor and former Anti-Defamation League director. 
"And certainly what better time than on Hanukkah when we not only remember our past history, but we celebrate rebirth and the future.”
The celebration can be joined here https://www.claimscon.org/SurvivorsNight2021 on November 30 at 1 p.m. EST. Participation is free.


