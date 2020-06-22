The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Iran's chief rabbi attacks Zionism in a rare interview

Iran's Chief Rabbi Yehuda Gerami addressed the Israel-Iran relations, in light of the US airstrike that killed commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani in January.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JUNE 22, 2020 01:17
Unveiling ceremony for memorial to Iranian Jews killed in Iran-Iraq war‏. (photo credit: IRANIAN MEDIA)
Unveiling ceremony for memorial to Iranian Jews killed in Iran-Iraq war‏.
(photo credit: IRANIAN MEDIA)
In an interview to the Al-Monitor media site, the spiritual leader of Iran's Jewish community, Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, praised Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, whose home he visited after he was killed in a US airstrike a few months ago, Israeli media reported on Sunday. Rabbi Gerami said that Soleimani "demonstrated extraordinary bravery" and attacked Zionism: "The government in Israel doesn't care about Judaism."
Gerami gave the rare interview to Mordechai Goldman, a journalist from the Al-Monitor media site, after being criticized by many in Israel and throughout the world, following his visit to Soleimani's house in January following his death in a US airstrike, and addressed Israel-Iran relations.
"The Western world isn't aware of the fact that Soleimani is an Iranian national hero and very admired in the country," he said. "He participated in the Iran-Iraq war and demonstrated extraordinary bravery. In Syria, he defeated ISIS, something that meant a great deal to the people in Iran. Our visit, of all religious representatives, was meant to honor his memory for all that he did for Iran."
He noted that "we always emphasize the fact that we don't like getting into wars, conflicts and politics between nations. The political disagreements have nothing to do with religion." 
He continued, "people tend to mix between the two, but there is a big difference between Judaism and Zionism. Judaism is a 3,300-year-old religion, while Zionism is a 100-year-old national-political movement. The State of Israel as a state has nothing to do with religion and Judaism, and the war is not between religions. All of Iran's Jews think this way. The worst thing that can happen is if we give the impression that there's a religious war going on here." 
Gerami didn't hold back his criticism of the current Israeli government, perhaps because of tense relations between Israel and Iran. "It [the government] doesn't care about Jewish matters at all. Everything they give the haredim is part of political deals and not a religious approach. The government is a political one, not a religious one. Israel holds pride parades every year, and not only that no one objects, but the state itself sponsors it, respects it and encourages it," Gerami told Goldman in the interview.  
The Jewish community in Iran includes approximately 9,000 Jewish people who live in several cities across the country. There are more than 50 synagogues, some of which are only active on Saturdays while others remain open throughout the week. Gerami claimed that the numbers are higher, saying that "Iran has around 20-25 thousands Jews. We have complete religious freedom. All synagogues remain open and offer Torah lessons, and we have various educational institutes."
According to Gerami, Jewish-religious activity is openly practiced with no restrictions, although many prefer to roam the streets without clear Jewish characteristics like kippahs.
Gerami also told Goldman that his community hasn't been affected by the coronavirus. "I realized where this was heading right away and ordered that all synagogues in the country close and that prayers take place separately and not in groups of 10. I kept giving lessons through Instagram and Skype, and I'm positive that the situation is relatively good because of the cautionary measures that we've taken," he concluded. 


Tags Iran chief rabbi diaspora jews israel iran Rabbi Yehuda Gerami
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Decision-making By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by