The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Israel Arbeiter, driver of Holocaust memory in Boston, dies at 96

A passionate advocate for Holocaust survivor justice and Holocaust education, Israel “Izzy” Arbeiter founded a Boston-based Holocaust memorial and organization for local survivors.

By PENNY SCHWARTZ/ JTA  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 05:18
Remembrance candle (photo credit: Courtesy)
Remembrance candle
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel “Izzy” Arbeiter, a Holocaust survivor who became an indefatigable leader for other survivors and a prominent voice in Holocaust remembrance, here and across Germany and Poland, died Friday. He was 96.
A passionate advocate for Holocaust survivor justice and Holocaust education, Arbeiter founded a Boston-based Holocaust memorial and organization for local survivors; testified at four trials of German Nazi war criminals; and, until recently, spoke at schools and other programs across Germany.
Arbeiter was honored widely for his efforts. In 2008, the German president awarded Arbeiter the Order of Merit for fostering German-Jewish relations. In 2015, he was appointed by President Barack Obama to the Presidential Delegation of the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Last year, he received the Order of the Merit medal from his native Poland, bestowed by Polish President Andrzej Duda. 
Arbeiter’s son Jack said at his funeral that his father’s recognition from Germany was “one of his proudest awards.” 
“He was never vengeful,” Jack Arbeiter said. “He wanted to build a better future for everyone.”
It was nearly 80 years ago when Srulek Arbeiter, then 17 and living under the Nazi occupation of Poland, was rounded up in the liquidation of the Starachowice ghetto, where his family, from Płock, had been confined among other Jews for two years. 
His parents and 7-year-old brother were sent to one lineup bound for the Treblinka death camp. He and two other brothers were sent to a separate labor camp line. 
When he risked his life to join his parents in the first lineup, his father intervened. “Children, go back, and if you survive, remember to carry on with Jewish life and Jewish tradition,” Arbeiter later recalled his father saying, tearing up as he conjured the words in a conversation earlier this year.
That was the last time Arbeiter saw his parents and younger brother, who were murdered in Treblinka. Arbeiter’s recollection of the haunting events of that day remained a vivid, defining moment in his life. 
Arbeiter survived Nazi brutality, typhus and hunger as he was forced through a succession of camps including Auschwitz before being liberated by French forces during a death march in Southern Germany, on April 25, 1945, his 20th birthday.
In 1949, he and his wife, Chanka Balter, a Jewish woman who’d sneaked him bread in one of the concentration camps, arrived as refugees in Boston, with their baby daughter in tow. In the U.S. they Americanized their names to Israel and Anna; Arbeiter built a successful tailoring and dry cleaning business with his brother. 
He spent the next seven decades of his life guided by his father’s parting words, and strived to carry on Jewish life however he could.
Within months of arriving in Boston, he founded an advocacy organization for Holocaust survivors, now the American Association of Jewish Holocaust Survivors of Greater Boston. 
The main gate to Auschwitz with slogan 'Arbeit Macht Frei' (credit: PIKREPO)The main gate to Auschwitz with slogan 'Arbeit Macht Frei' (credit: PIKREPO)
Arbeiter was uncompromising on behalf of survivors, the association’s current president Janet Stein Calm said at his funeral Monday.
Along with the late Stephan Ross, he helped found the New England Holocaust Memorial. As part of his devotion to sharing his experiences with young people, he presided over the annual Israel Arbeiter Essay contest for middle and high school students in public and private schools, overseen by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston.
“Izzy dedicated his life to retelling and reliving the horrors he witnessed so that thousands of people of all ages could learn from a survivor,” Marc Baker, president and CEO of the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, said in a comment emailed to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. 
“Izzy will be remembered as a moral beacon – as a Holocaust survivor who reached out his hand in the name of reconciliation even after all that he had suffered. That will be his lasting legacy,” Nicole Menzenbach, Consul General of Germany to New England, said at the funeral.
Arbeiter understood the power of his firsthand account of the atrocities he lived through. In speaking with students, he would tell them, “You will remember when you heard it from a former Holocaust survivor: Never should you allow this to happen again.”
Arbeiter lived in Newton, Massachusetts, with Anna. She survives him, as do their three children and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.


Tags American Jewry Holocaust Holocaust survivors Boston obituary Jews in America
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Iran acts with impunity ahead of nuclear talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by