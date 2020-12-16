The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel Christian Allies Caucus No. 50 established in Honduras

The new caucuses were set up in Honduras, Central Africa Republic, South Sudan and Cameroon. Honduras agreed to set up the caucus on Tuesday evening.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 16, 2020 17:09
Supporter waves flag at pro-Israel rally in Honduras (photo credit: REUTERS)
Supporter waves flag at pro-Israel rally in Honduras
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Four new Israel Allies Caucuses were established this month, bringing the number of pro-Israel caucuses around the world to 50.
“If we look back 20 years, we cannot even imagine having these relationships,” said  Knesset Christian Allies Caucus Sharren Haskel. “These caucuses, in 50 places around the world, strengthen Israel politically and diplomatically.”
The caucuses are part of the Israel Allies Foundation, which works to mobilize political support for the Jewish State based on shared Judeo-Christian values. The network originated in 2004 with the Knesset caucus, expanded to the US two years later, and has since expanded around the world.
There are currently caucuses in six continents and 50 countries, and 1,200 parliamentarians around the world involved in the program - including in several Muslim-majority countries and in parts of southern and central Africa.
"We are proud to work with the Israel Allies Foundation and to support Israel from the Honduran Congress with the formation of a group of deputies who support Israel,” said Deputy Tomás Zambrano, secretary-general of the Congress of Honduras, “especially at this important moment with the excellent relations between both countries, when the President of Honduras announced the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem.”
Haskel said that she expects the new US administration under Joe Biden to be pro-Israel, but she often recalls the “painful moment” when the US administration under President Barack Obama voted to condemn Israel in the United Nations in 2006. As such, she said, with the transition from President Donald Trump to the new administration “it is clear that the friends in these caucuses, these parliament members, are needed to influence UN policy.”


