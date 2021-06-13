The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Israeli Ambassador to the US, UN launches initiative to fight antisemitism

The discussion took place between the leaders of the organizations representing various political and religious denominations of the American Jewish community.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 13, 2021 10:06
LEADERS OF Jewish American organizations at a meeting held by Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the UN Gilad Erdan. (photo credit: Courtesy)
LEADERS OF Jewish American organizations at a meeting held by Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the UN Gilad Erdan.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the UN Gilad Erdan held a meeting last Friday with various heads of Jewish organizations in order to formulate a plan to combat antisemitism within the UN and beyond.
The meeting was scheduled as a result of Israel's military operation in Gaza and the increase in antisemitc attacks around the world.
The discussion took place between the leaders of the organizations representing various political and religious denominations of the American Jewish community as well as the ambassador and Mission staff.
"It is truly heartwarming that all of you have come together to discuss a single message against antisemitism and I believe it is critical that we form a united front against this age-old hatred," Erdan said. 
"The fact that leaders of the most prominent Jewish organizations from across the spectrum are here today to discuss this important issue highlights the sad reality we are facing and the urgency that exists to take action."
Erdan presented his campaign against the UN plan to mark 20 years since the Durban Conference in which he suggested holding an alternative event that would deal with combatting racism and antisemitism. He also introduced his goal of having the United Nations adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. 
He also hopes to submit a resolution against Holocaust denial at the General Assembly.
Organizations present at the meeting included Agudath Israel, American Jewish Congress, American Zionist Movement, Anti-Defamation League, B'nai B'rith, Center for Jewish Impact, Combat Anti-Semitism Movement, Conference of Presidents, Hadassah, Hillel International, Israel Cyber Shield, Israeli-American Council, Jewish Council for Public Affairs, Jewish National Fund, The Lawfare Project, the Philos Project, Tikvah Fund, Union for Reform Judaism, Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, United Jewish Appeal, WJC North America, Women’s International Zionist Organization, World Jewish Congress and Zionist Organization of America.


Tags Zionism US Israel antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

A different kind of politics: The new government has everything to prove

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Until the Bennett-Lapid gov't is sworn in, nothing is final - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's incitement is an invitation to murder - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is a bogus Iran deal upstaging the Abraham Accords? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by