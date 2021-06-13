The meeting was scheduled as a result of Israel's military operation in Gaza and the increase in antisemitc attacks around the world.

The discussion took place between the leaders of the organizations representing various political and religious denominations of the American Jewish community as well as the ambassador and Mission staff.

"It is truly heartwarming that all of you have come together to discuss a single message against antisemitism and I believe it is critical that we form a united front against this age-old hatred," Erdan said.

"The fact that leaders of the most prominent Jewish organizations from across the spectrum are here today to discuss this important issue highlights the sad reality we are facing and the urgency that exists to take action."

Erdan presented his campaign against the UN plan to mark 20 years since the Durban Conference in which he suggested holding an alternative event that would deal with combatting racism and antisemitism. He also introduced his goal of having the United Nations adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

He also hopes to submit a resolution against Holocaust denial at the General Assembly.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Organizations present at the meeting included Agudath Israel, American Jewish Congress, American Zionist Movement, Anti-Defamation League, B'nai B'rith, Center for Jewish Impact, Combat Anti-Semitism Movement, Conference of Presidents, Hadassah, Hillel International, Israel Cyber Shield, Israeli-American Council, Jewish Council for Public Affairs, Jewish National Fund, The Lawfare Project, the Philos Project, Tikvah Fund, Union for Reform Judaism, Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, United Jewish Appeal, WJC North America, Women’s International Zionist Organization, World Jewish Congress and Zionist Organization of America.