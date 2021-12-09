The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
‘It’s about Hanukkah,’ Fox News host says about Christmas trees after her network’s burns down

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 01:36
People pass by a promo of Fox News host Tucker Carlson on the News Corporation building in New York, U.S., March 13, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
People pass by a promo of Fox News host Tucker Carlson on the News Corporation building in New York, U.S., March 13, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
For one thing, Hanukkah is over. For another, you mark the holiday by burning candles, not entire fir trees.
Maybe that was what Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt was getting at when she said that the man arrested for allegedly burning down the Christmas tree outside Fox News Channel headquarters in New York was attacking, among other things, Hanukkah.
“It’s a tree that unites us that brings us together, it is about the Christmas spirit, it is about the holiday season, it is about Jesus, it is about Hanukkah,” Earhardt said on Fox & Friends, the morning show she co-hosts. “It is about everything we stand for as a country and being able to worship the way you want to worship, it makes me so mad.”
Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Jewish temple several centuries before the birth of Jesus. The two holidays, Christmas and Hanukkah, are coincidental in their midwinter timings, but in little else.
YMCA's lit-up Christmas tree in Jerusalem.JERUSALEM INTERNATIONAL YMCAYMCA's lit-up Christmas tree in Jerusalem.JERUSALEM INTERNATIONAL YMCA
There is suggestive evidence in the New Testament that Jesus attended a Hanukkah event. The party, described in John 10:22, was not the most successful of mixers: Some angry Jews confronted Jesus about his claim to messiahhood, and it almost ended in a stoning. The apostle does not report any tree-burnings, however.
One man has been arrested in the Fox News tree-burning, which fully engulfed the 50-foot structure shortly after midnight Wednesday. The right-wing network had dedicated its “All-American Tree,” which had been decorated with red, white and blue ornaments, over the weekend.


