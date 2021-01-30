Jamaal Bowman removes tweet criticizing Israel’s vaccine policy

WASHINGTON — Freshman Democrat Jamaal Bowman removed a tweet that criticized Israel’s vaccine policy.

The removal, first noted Thursday by Jewish Insider, urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure that Palestinians receive coronavirus vaccinations and added that “this cruelty is another reminder of why the occupation must end.”

Israel, which is operating one of the most impressive coronavirus vaccine distributions in the world, has said it is not under obligation under international law or prior agreements to supply Palestinians with a vaccine. Moreover, Israeli officials have noted, Palestinian Authority leaders have said they prefer to receive the vaccine from elsewhere.

Israel committed on Friday to give the Palestinian Authority thousands of COVID-19 vaccines. Reports vary about the exact amount, with some claiming 5,000 doses will be passed on, while others claim as many as 20,000 doses. The delivery is meant to be shipped out next week. A number of progressive Democrats have criticized Israel for not distributing the vaccine to Palestinians under P.A. control.