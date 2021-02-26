The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jewish Agency pays tribute to Argentina community leader Eduardo Elsztain

Elsztain was lauded for his key role in strengthening ties between the Argentinian community and Israel.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
FEBRUARY 26, 2021 10:18
Hundreds of global Jewish leaders attending The Jewish Agency for Israel’s virtual Board of Governors joined the organization’s Chairman of the Executive Isaac Herzog and Chairman of the Board Michael Siegal in paying tribute to Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain, a leader of the Jewish community. Elsztain was lauded for his key role in strengthening ties between the Argentinian community and Israel and fostering Jewish identity among the next generation through a variety of social and educational endeavors.
During the event, Elsztain told Jewish community leaders about the formative opportunity he had at the age of 20 to come to Israel with The Jewish Agency’s Machon L’Madrichim leadership program. Elsztain shared about the enormous impact the program made on his life and how it instilled in him a desire to provide young Jews a similar opportunity.
Jewish Agency CEO Amira Ahronoviz noted at the conference that Eduardo Elsztain, together with The Jewish Agency and Keren Hayesod, has led many initiatives to strengthen young Jews’ ties to Israel and strengthen Israel’s position in the world, stating that, “Elsztain’s leadership and generosity have impacted young Jews for many generations, as they grow to lead the Jewish people.”


